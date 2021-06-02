Bududa SS closed after nine students test positive for Covid-19

By Leonard Mukooli More by this Author

Bududa Senior Secondary School in Bududa District has been ordered to close after nine students tested positive for Covid-19.

The directive was made by the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr George William Wopuwa ‘to minimize disease spread amongst students.’

"As the district Covid-19 task force, we feel it's wise for us to close the school to prevent further spread of the disease," he said.

Mr Wopuwa said the district surveillance team is doing mandatory tests for Covid-19 in schools to ascertain the status of students since they interact with many other people in the district.

Ms Zelesi Nabusayi, the Covid- 19 focal person also noted that they will continue to monitor the condition of the students from their homes- since there is no Covid-19 isolation centre in the district.

Bududa SS Deputy head-teacher Mr Davies Wakoba said they would comply with the directive and close the school.

"Since some of these students have been interacting with their colleagues from other schools, it would be wise for tests to be carried out in other schools as well," Mr Wakoba said.

Last year, Bududa District registered more than 40 Covid-19 cases and four deaths.

The district has registered a low turn up for vaccination against the disease- even as authorities urge masses to remain vigilant while also observing standard operating measures (SOPs).

