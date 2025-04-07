Buganda asks Ugandans to embrace cultural diversity

Buganda Kingdom’s second deputy prime minister (Katikkiro) and minister of finance, investment, planning, and economic development, Mr Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, has urged Ugandans to embrace cultural diversity to have a more vibrant nation. He said this on Saturday at St Mary’s College Lugazi during the Thanksgiving ceremony for the 2024 O-Level and A-Level star performances. Mr Nsibirwa said they encourage unity, diversity, and working together because of the different people from different regions and cultures.

“You should learn to interact with different people from different origins, and learn how to speak different languages, and by experiencing diversity, you are prepared for national and international career opportunities,” he said. Mr Nsibirwa praised the school for having a high cultural diversity because the teachers and students are from every part of Uganda. He noted that the beautiful complex of the Ugandan identity is being revealed . “My dear students this is your chance to actively dismantle the prejudice that can sometimes divide our society, by getting to know each other, by understanding each other’s stories, you are building bridges of empathy and respect,” he said.

The Katikkiro said considering culture allows you to see people as human and appreciate humanity. “During the six years, I spent at Busoga College Mwiri, I met every tribe in Uganda and it formed my perception of life, right now I have businesses whereby I have employed Catholics and Muslims, and yet I am an Anglican. This has allowed us to strengthen and become stronger in our businesses and lives,” he said. Mr Nsibirwa also emphasised that students should take on social wealth/social capital noting that with social capital you can meet anybody to help you in any situation because you are associating with people of that culture.

Kyaggwe County head (Ssekiboobo) Mr Vicent Matovu appreciated Mr Moses Ssenyonjo Kiyimba, the director of the school, for transforming the area that was a forest 15 years ago. It is attracting students from all over the country. The zeal to transform this area is the zeal we want when you come here, you are the people who are going to transform this country. After leaving this place please go and transform your areas where you come from to make Uganda a wonderful place to stay in.

Mr Ssenyonjo appreciated all teachers and students for the tireless efforts and commitment that paid off an excellent performance. He also asked students to be passionate about what they do and to develop a love for their school. Through support from the Buganda Kingdom, the best UCE 2024 students were awarded a full scholarship of Shs10.8 million for two years (A-Level) and the best UACE students were awarded Shs3 million each. Rev Fr John Chrysostom Maviri of Nkonkonjeru Parish who led mass said their success is a testimony. He advised students to stop having selfish prayers, ‘when you pray for your class you automatically pray for yourself’. Rev Maviri encouraged students to support each other to excel noting that the success of the students depends on the support.

BACKGROUND

It is important that schools help students benefit from cultural diversity as it prepares them for work in a global society and by experiencing diversity in school you are laying the groundwork to be comfortable working and interacting with a variety of nationalities.