Buganda budget to focus on investment, agriculture 

The Buganda Kingdom Parliament (Lukiiko) on Monday passed its budget for the financial year (FY) 2024/2025 where development and investment, agriculture, and education are taking the lion’s share.

The budget has also increased to Shs257.4b from the Shs209.4b, which was budgeted for FY2023/2024.

While presenting the new budget, Mr Robert Wagwa Nsibirwa, the kingdom’s 2nd deputy prime minister and finance minister, said they collected more revenue in the FY2023/2024; Shs210b compared to Shs209b that was projected.

In the new budget, Shs61b is allocated to development and investment, agriculture was given Shs47b and Education got Shs23b.

The sectors with the least funds include bank clearance with Shs35m, hiring experts (Shs58m), and supporting the Nnaabagereka Foundation (Shs54m).

Mr Nsibirwa said the kingdom expects to get more funds from tourism, activities done in different counties, partnerships, education, and reducing the kingdom expenditures by 25 percent.

“In regard to education, we have plans to revive the Kabaka Education Fund and increase the funds we collect from education institutions to boost our incomes,” he said.

He added that they hope to get more funds from tourists.

“We will soon be opening the Kasubi Tombs which will be generating income through tourism. We also have other tourism sites related to our culture where we expect more funds to support the kingdom activities,” he said.

Mr Nsibirwa added that the health sector was allocated Shs3b and the kingdom plans to set up outpatient health centres in six Buganda regions including Singo, Buddu, Kyagwe, Busiro, Bulemeezi, and Kyadondo.

“The kingdom will hold more health camps in all Buganda regions to make sure that Kabaka’s subjects get free treatment in their respective counties with the help of the Buganda Kingdom mobile hospital,” he said

He added that the initiative in the fight against HIV/Aids will continue in collaboration with UNAids, Uganda Aids Commission (UAC), and other partners.

“We expect to issue flyers informing Kabaka’s subjects about the dangers of HIV/Aids. We expect to sensitise 100 schools in every region about the dangers of getting infected with HIV/Aids,” he said.

The kingdom has also directed regional chiefs to look for funds to buy land to construct football grounds in their respective regions.

“This initiative will start with Buddu, Mawokota, Kyaddondo, and Kyaggwe. In FY2024/2025, this region will have allocated land where the playground can be constructed,” he said.

Under innovations, the kingdom has embarked on saving water bodies by working together with the youth under the Nalubaale Ebeewo projects.

“We are going to collect all plastic items which are dumped in water bodies and distress the environment focusing on rivers, lakes, and springs which connect to Lake Victoria,” he said