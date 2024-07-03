Buganda clan chiefs in Namibia to visit Kabaka

A team of clan leaders from Buganda Kingdom on Monday flew to Namibia to check on Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II who is undergoing treatment in the southern African country.

The team, which was led by Kyaddondo Kasirye Mbugeeramula (Nvuma), is expected to spend five days in Namibia.

Other clan leaders who travelled include Mawesano Deus Kyeyune (Ngaali), Sheba Kakande (Ngeye), Elias Lwasi Buuzaabo (Ndiga), Godfrey Natiigo (Lugave premier) and Walusimbi Mbirozankya (Ngeye).

Speaking to Monitor in a telephone interview yesterday, the head of clan leaders, Mr Augustine Kizito Mutumba, said the trip was agreed upon by their committee.

“On May 30, 2024, we passed a resolution that clan leaders who have the ability to travel should seek permission to go and check on the Kabaka where he is recovering from,” he said

Mr Mutumba added that the committee also suggested that interested clan leaders should fund themselves after getting clearance from the authorities.

“According to our culture, it is our duty to check on our leader since he has been unwell for some time,” he said.

Mr Mutumba said because it was done voluntarily, they do not have the exact number of clan leaders who went to Namibia.

Prior to boarding the plane to Namibia at Entebbe International Airport, Mr Walusimbi said the trip would help dispel speculations about the Kabaka’s health.

He added that no one can stop the clan leaders from doing what they want if it is for the betterment of the Kingdom.

However, Buganda Information minister Israel Kitooke Kazibwe said the kingdom is not aware of the trip.

“After their meeting as clan leaders, they had to present their resolutions to us but this was not done and nothing was communicated,” he said.

The trip took place on the same day the Kabaka made his first public appearance since he left the country for treatment.

Speaking from Namibia, in a short-recorded video, shared by Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro (premier) Charles Peter Mayiga on social media, Kabaka Mutebi, who has been unwell since April, said he had been advised by medical experts to take a therapeutic rest as they monitor his health for a proper recovery process.

On June 8, the clan leaders, led by State minister for ICT Joyce Nabbosa Ssebuggwawo had a two-hour discussion with President Museveni.

According to Ms Ssebuggwawo, the leaders sought clearance from the President to go to Namibia and check on the Kabaka.

“For security reasons, we are not allowed to access the Kabaka. Clan leaders, therefore, requested President Museveni to intervene and talk to the Namibian President so that we could get clearance for the visit,” Ms Ssebuggwawo said.

“Kabaka is the head and if he is not doing well, it affects the entire kingdom and they are answerable to the subjects on whatever happens in the kingdom,’’ she added.

Mr Kyeyune, who attended the meeting, said they asked Mr Museveni to follow up on the Kabaka’s health status.

“The President promised to follow up on Kabaka’s health although he disclosed that he did not have enough information,” Mr Kyeyune said.