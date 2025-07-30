Buganda clans and their role in coronation of the Kabaka

As the Buganda Kingdom celebrates 32 years of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in a grand ceremony at Naggalabi Hill, Buddo, in Wakiso District, we reflect on the key roles played by different clans during the modern coronation of the king.

Geoffrey Bosa, a Buganda historian, explores the roles and the history of the Buganda Kingdom coronation journey from the very first Kabaka (king) of Buganda, who reigned between 1200 and 1230, until Kabaka Mutebi II, the 36th king of Buganda.

The coronation rituals and journey kept on changing according to the demands of different kings, some of whom preferred to introduce new rituals, while others completely did away with the previous. Right from the reign of Kabaka Kintu, the coronation of the new Buganda king would take place at Bukerekere in Busiro County.

However, between 1741 and 1750, during the reign of Ssekabaka Namugala, the 24th King of Buganda, he changed the trend when he was crowned from Naggalabi hill, Buddo. From then to date, all kings have been crowned there.

Genesis of Naggalabi Hill coronation

According to Mr Bosa, when Kabaka Namugala became the king, he was told that Naggalabi Hill, there was an old man called Buddo, who had extraordinary powers.

“Kabaka Namugala was told that there was an old man in Buddo who had special powers to support the kings to reign for a long time. It is believed that Buddo was one of the strong warriors in the Buganda Kingdom who fought the furious battles, including the overthrow of Bemba Musota,” Bosa explained.

It was against this background that Naggalabi, has been maintained to date as a site for cultural rituals during the coronation.

Many rituals are performed by respective clan heads (“Abataka”) and county heads (“Abaami”) for the perfect spiritual exercise.

The rituals before the coronation

According to Bosa, one of the first coronation rituals is that the Kabaka (king) has to sleep in the house named Buganda for nine days. This is aimed at getting a vision and tactics on how to reign. He adds that the Kabaka, after nine days, proceeds to the house named ‘Bwanika’ to be bathed with tears.

This house was constructed in the same place where the warrior Bemba Musota cut nine sticks, which, when he placed them out to dry, turned into snakes.

“Kabaka further goes to visit the ‘Muwafu tree’ named ‘mboneredde,’ which translates to ‘I am contrite or repentant,’ the tree believed to have lasted for 800 years, where it is believed Kabaka Kintu used to chair the meetings with clan heads at that time,” Mr Bosa recounts.

He adds: “He proceeds to a place called ‘mukiyulu’ to get the materials to make a basket that signifies the kabaka’s reign will last long and be strong just like a basket.”

Mr Musisi says the Kabaka proceeds to the forest called ‘Kibalangulo,’ where he cuts a tree species recognised for making spears, which signifies the king’s ability to be the overall head of security, based on the history of Buganda of fighting battles of expansion. Kabaka also plays a local game called ‘Mweso’ that signifies his ability to escape and know the different enemies of the kingdom, among other rituals. Mr Musisi is discontented that many important traditional sites are being increasingly taken over by the encroachers, who at times buy them off ‘greedy’ people responsible for taking care of such places, which puts the future generation at stake.

What is done at the coronation?

According to Bosa, the clan heads that play a crucial role in the coronation of the Kabaka are Mugema of the Nkima (monkey) clan; Nankere of emamba kakoboza (lungfish); omutaka Kasujju Lubinga, head of Busujju county; Mazige, the clan head of the Mpindi (cowpea) clan, and Kajubi Batema of the Nsenene (grasshopper) clan, and the children of clan heads who play key roles include Kiwu Kyeru of the Fumbe (civet Cat) clan, Mwoota Subi of the monkey clan, Mutagwanya of the Butiko (mushroom), and Lukwanza of the Mpindi clan.

Batebe (Carrying the throne)

Mr Bosa recounts that the four clan heads; Omutaka Mutagwanya of Mushroom, Mwootasubi of Nkima (monkey), Kiwu Kyeeru of Fumbe , and Lukwanza of Mpindi, are responsible for carrying the throne where the king sits during the coronation day and these clan heads are referred to as ‘abatebe.’

“Before the throne is placed down, skins of a lion, wolf, and leopard and bark cloth are first laid on the ground, though initially, they only laid down a barkcloth up to the reign of Ssekabaka Ssemakokiro, the 26th king of Buganda, who introduced the laying of lion and leopard skins,” Bosa emphasises.

Okukongojja (Carrying the king)

He further notes that the Mbogo (buffalo) clan have the sole responsibility of carrying Kabaka on their shoulders during the coronation ceremony known as okukongojja; carrying the king. ‘Kukongojja,’ started in the reign of Ssekabaka Kimera, the third Buganda king, between 1374 and 1404.

“When Ssekabaka Kimera was coming from a long journey from the Bunyoro Kingdom, he got tired and requested to be carried on the shoulders, a task done by a member of the buffalo clan. From that time to date, the buffalo clan still acts as the carriers of the king,” Bosa recalls.

“During the coronation, they carry the Kabaka on their shoulders as they move to different corners in the coronation square for the Buganda people to see the king as he waves to the people in the activity termed as ‘okukaaza.’ The king sits on the leopard’s skin on the shoulders of the chief carrier, ‘omukongozzi’,” he added.

Kusumika

“Omutaka Kasujju Lubinga, the head of Busujju County, drapes the Kabaka ‘kusumika’ in a leopard skin, and a barkcloth to Kabaka on his left arm, and omutaka Mugema of Nkima (monkey) wraps the Kabaka’s right arm in a piece of barkcloth and a female calf skin to Kabaka “kusumika’,” Musisi noted.

Omwenda Nvuma (local brew)

Omutaka Luboyera of the Butiko clan (mushroom) brings a gourd of local brew, termed as ‘omwenda nvuma,’ the major brew of Kabaka, and shows it to the king as he tells him, “In this gourd is where I keep the brew you drink.”

Omutaka Sseruti of the Kibe (Fox) clan then brings the local straw and introduces himself, since his clan handles the responsibility of making the Kabaka’s brew.

Makers of the barkcloth

“We have another crucial ritual by Omutaka Ssemwama of the Ngonge (Otter) clan and Kabogozza, who introduce themselves to the king as the official makers of the barkcloth of Kabaka. The history of the barkcloth dates back to the 1300s during the reign of King Kimera when a Ngonge clan member, got the responsibility to make barkcloth for Buganda, particularly for the king,” he recounts.

Roles of the Kabaka’s security

He added, “Omutaka Kayima, the head of Mawokota, introduces himself to the king with the arrows, vowing that he is responsible for security and commander of Kabaka’s guard.”

He adds that it is crucial to note that Omutaka Mukwenda, the head of Ssingo County, responsible for keeping the royal shield, brings a shield and two spears before Kabaka and tells him how he will continue keeping the shield, named ‘Kamanyi.’

“Omutaka Mutalaga of the Nvubu Clan (hippopotamus) brings a sword ‘empiima’ named ‘naluwangula’ and hands it over to omutaka Mugema, who introduces it to the Kabaka.” He says, then after, Mutaka Walukagga, the head of Butambala County, also comes before the king and introduces himself as the person responsible for making weapons like the spear the king uses for security for the people, one of the crucial areas for the kingdom’s survival.

Ceremonies and entertainment

Omutaka Kawuula of the Lugave Clan (pangolin) and Kimoomera of Butiko (mushroom) are responsible for drumming at the coronations of Kabaka. Kawuula is responsible for male drumming, “Kawulugumo-Mujaguzo ensajja,” while Kimoomera is responsible for female drumming, “Namanyonyi-Mujaguzo enkazi.

The Lugave Clan (pangolin) assumed the duty of drumming since the reign of Ssekabaka Mutebi , and they do it to date as a sign of communication, leadership, and for cultural purposes.

Cultural historian Bosa stresses that Omutaka Ssegirinya of the Ngo clan (leopard) is responsible for designing the king’s crown on the coronation day.

“On the coronation day, Ssegirinya comes with a needle, shows it to Kabaka, and says, ‘This is the needle that I use while designing, mending, and making your crown, locally known as ‘enguuwu.’”

Kabaka’s Kraal

He further explains that three clan heads have the sole responsibility to take care of Kabaka’s cows, and on the day of coronation, they must perform the rituals.

The first cow, referred to as ‘Mugumba,’ is taken care of by Omutaka Ssensalire of the Njovu (elephant) clan; the second cow, ‘mbulidde,’ meaning I have eaten/taken, is taken by Omutaka Mazige to graze; and the cow referred to as ‘naamala, is taken by Omutaka Masembe of the Nsenene (grasshopper) clan.

Grazing sticks

“They all bring their grazing sticks one by one, each introducing themselves with happiness before Kabaka and the gathering, each explaining to Kabaka that they graze his cows as a part of fulfilling the responsibility since the reign of Kabaka Kintu.”

