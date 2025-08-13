Buganda hospital now open to patients

A Buganda Kingdom–owned health facility in Mityana District has begun receiving patients, five months after its launch. The Kabaka Muteesa II Health Centre IV was first launched on April 8, by the kingdom’s Katikkiro (premier), Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, as part of events to celebrate Kabaka Mutebi II’s 70th birthday. At that time, however, it could not start treating patients because there was no equipment or medical staff.

During the official opening last week, the kingdom’s health minister, Ms Cotilda Nakate, said the facility can now treat patients with minor illnesses while they wait for the arrival of medical equipment for the theatre and laboratories.

“In the meantime, those who need surgeries are referred to Mengo Hospital. There was a delay in the shipment of the equipment, but we are now sure that the consignment is on the way,” she said She added that they have also already recruited 15 medical staff and six support staff.

The Speaker of Buganda Kingdom Lukiiko (Parliament), Mr Patrick Mugumbule, who represented Katikkiro Mayiga, said the facility will serve people in Mityana and the neighbouring districts.

Kabaka’s gift

"This is the gift you have received from the Kabaka. It is going to serve the people of Ssingo County and beyond. It has experienced staff and modern equipment will be installed," he said.

He added that the Shs2 billion facility, which is managed by Mengo Hospital, will charge lower fees than other private hospitals in the area. Residents of Ssingo welcomed the hospital and thanked the Kabaka for caring about their wellbeing.

“Health services have remained expensive here, but with the coming of a facility owned by Buganda Kingdom, we are now sure that we will get services at affordable rates,” Ms Susan Nakyeyune, an expectant mother, said.

Health facilities

The Kabaka Muteesa II Health Centre IV brings the total number of health facilities owned by the kingdom to three.

The others are Kalasa Health Centre IV in Makulubita Sub-county, Luweero District, and Nsangi Health Centre IV in Nsangi Town Council, Wakiso District, Busiro County. These were built last year by the kingdom in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent.