Buganda Kingdom allots Shs3b to five health units

Buganda Kingdom has earmarked Shs3 billion towards completing works and procuring medical equipment for five health facilities currently under construction.

According to Mr Joseph Kawuki, the kingdom’s minister of Local Government, the money was allocated in 2024/2025 financial year budget for the institution.

‘‘During appropriation of the kingdom’s annual budget for 2024/2025,a total of Shs3,428,000,000 was allocated to the Ministry of Health to facilitate the completion of the facilities that were launched last year. Part of this money will also be used to equip the facilities so that they are operational by the end of this fiscal year,’’ he told this publication on Friday.

Construction of three standard health facilities is almost complete in the sub-counties of Ssingo (Mityana), Kyaggwe (Buikwe ) and Buddu (Masaka) counties. All the three health facilities are named after Muteesa II, the kingdom’s 35th king.

A health centre IV is a mini hospital and serves a county or a parliamentary constituency. It is supposed to have a senior medical officer, a doctor and a theatre for carrying out emergency operations. The facility usually has wards for men, women and children and should be able to admit patients.

Two other health facilities were completed but had not been operationalised due to a lack of medical equipment. These are Nsangi Health Centre IV in Nsangi Town Council, Wakiso District and Kalasa Health Centre IV in Makulubita Sub-county, Luweero District.

“The operationalisation of these health centres will increase the number of facilities under the supervision of the kingdom’s health department,” he said.

Mr Kawuki added that the kingdom’s long-term strategy is to construct at least a facility in each of the 18 counties, with an aim of extending health services to Kabaka’s subjects.

“We are also looking at utilising the kingdom’s land, which is currently lying idle,” he added

For many years, Buganda Kingdom has been organising different health camps where thousands of subjects have been receiving free treatment for various illnesses.

While laying a foundation stone to mark the launch of this project last year, Mr Kawuki said the three new health facilities are solely funded by the kingdom using monies generated from different sources.