Buganda Kingdom launches 'Tubele Balamu' health insurance scheme

The Buganda Kingdom, through the Kabaka Foundation, has finalized plans to launch the Buganda Health Insurance Scheme, dubbed "Tubele Balamu," aimed at providing medication and treatment to Kabaka's subjects across the country.

The scheme is set to be launched on May 6, at Muteesa II playground in Rubaga division during the Kyadondo county health camps.

Ms Cotilda Nakate, the Buganda Minister of Social Services, Education, Health, and Nnabagereka's office, said the kingdom has partnered with Jubilee Insurance and Weerinde Insurance Brokerage Services Ltd. to coordinate the health scheme projects.

"All Kabaka's subjects are expected to pay Shs165,000 annually, and out of the premium, one will benefit from a contribution of Shs2m if they are an outpatient," she said.

For those with chronic diseases, beneficiaries will receive Shs2m, and if one gets permanent disability, they will be given Shs1.5m as a startup to take care of themselves. Additionally, those admitted will receive Shs30,000 per day for the first 15 days as upkeep, and in the event of demise, the family will receive Shs2m.

Ms. Nakate emphasized that the Ministry of Social Services and Nnabagereka's office are tasked with mobilizing and sensitizing Kabaka's subjects about the benefits of the Buganda Insurance scheme.

"Through previous health camps, the kingdom has realized that majority of Kabaka's subjects wait for health camps to get medication, not knowing their health conditions are getting worse," she said.

The scheme aims to provide easy access to quality healthcare services for Kabaka's subjects, particularly low-income earners who cannot afford private health facilities.

Mr Edward Kaggwa Ndagala, Executive Director of Kabaka's Foundation, said the health scheme will partner with faith-based hospitals across the Buganda region, including Nsambya Hospital, Kibuli Hospital, Mengo Hospital, and Agakhan University Hospital.