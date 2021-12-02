Buganda Kingdom mourns Kabaka’s caretaker mother

Kabaka Mutebi’s caretaker mother Margaret Nagawa Siwoza died aged 76. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  JAMES KABENGWA

What you need to know:

  • Siwoza became Kabaka’s caretaker mother through hereditary lineage of the cultural title of Namasole, an official mother of a reigning Kabaka.
  • Kabaka Mutebi was born to the late Sarah Lule Kisosonkole and the first President of Uganda Kabaka Edward Muteesa II.

Cohorts of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi have said the death of his caretaker mother Margaret Nagawa Siwoza, has left him devastated.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.