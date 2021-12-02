Buganda Kingdom mourns Kabaka’s caretaker mother

Cohorts of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi have said the death of his caretaker mother Margaret Nagawa Siwoza, has left him devastated.

Siwoza, 76, who was a resident of Katuuso-Buziga in Makindye Division, died on Tuesday night.

During a press briefing at Bulange Mengo, Buganda Katikkiro (prime minister) Charles Peter Mayiga said he had instituted a special committee to organise the burial of Siwoza.

The committee, which includes Mr Patrick Mugumbule, the speaker of Buganda Lukiiko (parliament), and Buganda Kingdom minister of culture Kyewalabye Male, will be headed by the second deputy Katikkiro Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, Other members are Kabaka’s uncle Ssabaganzi Emmanuel Ssekitoleeko, and Mr Daniel Muyanja, a son of Siwoza.

“The committee will arrange the burial following all the cultural requirements,” Mr Mayiga said.

Siwoza’s friends, owing to her love for God, dedicated Biblical verses that they said were befitting to the woman of God.

These include Philippians 3:20, which reads: “But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Saviour from there, the Lord Jesus Christ”.

Another Revelation 21:4, reading: “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away.”

Siwoza became Kabaka’s caretaker mother through hereditary lineage of the cultural title of Namasole, an official mother of a reigning Kabaka.

Kabaka Mutebi was born to the late Sarah Lule Kisosonkole and the first President of Uganda Kabaka Edward Muteesa II.

When Kisosonkole died in 1974, her roles were taken over by Rebecca Zirimbuga Musoke, after the coronation of Ssabataka Mutebi as Kabaka but when she died in 2013, Siwoza took over her roles.

Mr Mayiga said Siwoza has suffered a stroke for one year.

“She has been receiving medicare from Mulago National Referral Hospital and in Nairobi, Kenya. She has, however, not made it. The committee instituted will announce the burial date in the due course,” he said.

In August 2020, Kabaka Mutebi and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former prime minister of Kenya Raila Odinga, visited Siwoza who was then hospitalised at Agha Khan Hospital.

One of her sons, Mr Daniel Muyanja, told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview that his mother worked in Nairobi before she returned to Uganda, to form a secretarial company, HEMU enterprises.