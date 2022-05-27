Buganda, Kooki seek to resolve differences

Officials from Buganda Kingdom and Kooki chiefdom in Rakai District have initiated a process aimed at mending their strained relationship.

Both institutions have been at loggerheads since 2009 when Kooki hereditary leader Kamuswaga Sansa Kabumbuli II declared that the chiefdom had become an independent cultural institution.

But in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, which was mediated by Ms Sarah Kiyimba, the Rakai Resident District Commissioner, both parties agreed to work together.

Several Buganda officials attended the meeting, including the Kabaka’s chief in Buddu County (Pokino), Mr Jude Muleke, Buddu County spokesperson, Mr Musa Kigongo, and Mr Kizito Kawonawo, a kingdom official.

The Kooki side was represented by Mr Dickson Ssebyala, the minister of culture and tourism, the leader of Kooki elders, Mr Yusuf Ssekalaala, and all the sub-county chiefs.

During the meeting, sources said the parties agreed to respect each other and restrain their loyalists from making provocative statements, which may fuel tensions.

All activities that may bring divisions among people in Kooki were also reportedly put on halt until the two sides agree on a joint work plan.

This followed a football tournament in Kooki that was organised by Buganda officials last weekend, which Kamuswaga’s leadership viewed as a provocation .

Kooki loyalists interrupted the games at Lwamagwa and Maanya playgrounds in Kifamba Sub-county, before police dispersed both groups with teargas and stray bullets.

“As security agencies , we will not hesitate to arrest anyone from both cultural institutions who intends to provoke those of the opposite side,” Mr Joshua Kananura, the district police commander, who also attended the meeting ,said.

Police agreed to release all the suspects who were arrested during the football chaos .

Mr Muleke called for reconciliation, saying unending clashes between officials and loyalists from both institutions are unnecessary.

“We need to be one if we are to prosper and develop. Our ancestors lived in harmony despite their cultural differences. Violence will never solve our differences, but instead fuel them,” he told Daily Monitor. “As Buganda, we commit ourselves to continue working with all cultural institutions as it has been over the years,” he added.

Mr Ssebyala said harmony will be achieved if both parties respect each other .

“We all had the opportunity to place our issues and concerns on the table. So, if officials from both cultural institutions respect each other, there will be peace . If we are treated well , there will be no reason for mistreating others,” he said.

Kooki is constitutionally one of the 18 counties of Buganda, but its leaders insist it is an independent cultural institution .

A similar claim is also being made by Isabaruuli Mugeza Butamanya(head of ethnic Baruuli) in Nakasongola District and Sabanyala Baker Kimeze (head of ethnic Banyala) in Kayunga District .

According to the Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2010, Kamuswaga and Isabaruuli are listed among the 13 traditional leaders in Uganda.





