Buganda Land Board to support 1,000 bibanja holders to get certificates

Buganda Land Board has revealed that they plan to support 1,000 bibanja land holders in registering and obtaining certificates of title for the land they occupy.

This comes at a time when many Bibanja holders are facing increasing pressure from people who say they are owners of the land they occupy without proof.

The announcement was made on November 22 by Mr Simon Kabogoza chief executive officer of Buganda Land Board while signing a memorandum of understanding to help Bibanja land owner’s access finance with Opportunity Bank at the bank's head offices in Kampala.

“The collaboration with Opportunity Bank is a step towards ensuring that Bibanja holders can secure legal rights to the land they occupy which in turn will open up significant opportunities for them in terms of financial access and development,” he said.

Mr Kabogoza added that the partnership between Buganda Land Board and Opportunity Bank will make a positive impact, providing Bibanja holders with essential resources, enhancing financial inclusion hence contributing to economic growth and development of the country.

Mr Owen Amanya, the Chief Executive Officer of Opportunity Bank said under the MOU, Buganda Land Board will play a critical role in identifying eligible Bibanja holders, recommend them for financial support and forward their applications to Opportunity Bank.

“In turn the bank will provide necessary financing to help landholders secure titles for their properties as Buganda Land Board will oversee the titling process and work with relevant authorities to ensure that certificates are issued efficiently,” he said.

He added that, this partnership builds on the ongoing collaboration between Opportunity Bank and Buganda Land Board and aims to empower thousands of Ugandans who hold Bibanja by ensuring that they have legal ownership of the land they occupy.