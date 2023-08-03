Buganda leaders back Kabaka on federal quest

Mengo elders and pro-Buganda leaders yesterday backed the kabaka on calls to grant the kingdom administrative powers to execute its mandate under a federal system arrangement.

Some Mengo elders assert that it is now imperative for the government to collaborate with the Mengo establishment and enable the regions unite.

“Kabaka is right. We need to go back on to the drawing board and discuss federalism because it is the ideal system of governance for Buganda and for those other regions that want to confederate,” said former Katikkiro of Buganda Dan Muliika.

While addressing his subjects at the fete to mark 30 years on the throne on Monday, the kabaka reminded the central government of its earlier commitment of granting him full control over his subjects under a semi-autonomous state as was the case in 1966 before the abolition of Buganda Kingdom.

Kabaka Mutebi said his kingdom is hated by some people, whose identity and details he did not disclose.

Mr Muliika said: “The good thing the kabaka has called for dialogue over the matter and has not sounded war drums. The kabaka disclosed that federal is hated by some people. But why is it hated? Those that hate it can secede from those regions that want it.”

Federalism is a system of governance that allows power sharing. It denotes politics of shared powers and sovereignty between the centre and regions.

Federal governance enthusiasts argue that the establishment of federal governments in each region would replace what they call manipulative and exploitative colonial systems of decentralised or local government structures.

Giving a chronology of how Buganda was empowered to manage its own affairs through well organised structures stretching from muluka (parish) to ssaza (county) before the abolition of kingdoms, Mr Muliika notes that Buganda structures were replaced by LCs, which have not united Buganda.

“Buganda is now saying let’s have a federal system of governance which unites us together. How are you federating? Where there is Uganda, there is Buganda. We want federal governance because we want peace,” he said.

Mr John W Katende, the first Attorney General and minister of strategic planning in Buganda Kingdom , in an interview with the Daily Monitor, applauded the kabaka for fostering development.

“What is missing is a federal system of governance. Under federal arrangement, each region should cater for its wellbeing so that the central government handles national matters. Under the federal arrangement, kabaka can easily take decisions that will foster development,” he said.

Mr Katende was honoured to have played a role in the restoration of the Buganda Kingdom and Buganda parliament (Lukiiko).

When NRM took over power, Mr Katende, the then chief adviser to the bataka, was one of those who initiated negotiations with President Museveni at State House for the kabaka’s return.

These talks were also attended by the omutaka Grace Ssemakula Musoke Nduggwa, who was the chairperson of the bataka, and the late Prof Yokobo Gwayambadde, who was secretary to the bataka.

The President after consultations with the omulangira Badru Kakungulu agreed to prince Mutebi’s return.

Mr Katende observed that regions are empowered to tackle their social infrastructure such as roads, schools and health centres. “We still demand for a federal system for all regions and not Buganda alone and this will usher in development,” he says.

Mr Israel Mayengo, a former National Consultative Council member, said: “It’s true power sharing meant that Buganda would collect taxes directly from kabaka’s subjects so that Buganda is empowered. Inspite of the fact that there is no power, kingship is thriving on patriotic people and well-wishers. ”

He suggested that the Constitutional Review Commission should introduce federalism for a better relationship between Buganda and the central government.

“Federal is good for Buganda and these regions that want it so that the government is relieved of some pressure. The government can direct its resources to other parts of the country,” he said.

How federal system works, fears

Mr John Ken Lukyamuzi, the former Rubaga South legislator, says federal governance is not a new phenomenon.

“It’s a political system under which the Buganda nation was born 61 years ago. Most progressive nations today are federal in nature. The government fears for its reinstatement are unfounded,” Mr Lukyamuzi said.

The author of a book; The Uganda, a Creature of the Federal Doctrine, says federal governance is not dependent on size, but evolves circumstantially in accordance with economic ethnicity and peculiarity.

“The districts don’t have to die. They will remain relevant and function as smaller administrative units in a situation where the powers shared can check corruption at all levels,” he said.

On taxation, the former outspoken legislator says the people rejected a regional tier because it was redundant.

Mr Lukyamuzi says those in power think a federal system will trim their power.

“The President remains with powers at all levels. Under the federal arrangement, the President will know what is happening where. There would be no need for a big Cabinet and Parliament because some regions would be sharing ministerial powers with the centre. Lower hospitals would be managed at regional level,” he says.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, says federalism has everything to do with power sharing.

“It is the most advanced form of power devolution. It is unfortunately an alien concept to groups and individuals that seek self-service against people-centered service. The NRM regime has never desired service. Theirs is about control and domination.

“Advanced devolution and control can’t be in the same sentence because Buganda was built on a well thought-out system of power sharing between the royals, chiefs and ordinary people, we find decentralisation primitive,” he says.

He adds that decentralised systems are largely a preserve of groups that don’t trust democratic processes and self-serving groups.

“The total collapse of service delivery, nepotism and grand official corruption are net outcomes of failed devolution. Many communities with natural resources have not benefited from their God-given resources because of corruption embedded in centralised arrangements! Very vivid inequities among Ugandan communities cannot be solved with centralised control over resources and planning,” he says.

He advised that Uganda can overcome the stress that comes with diversity through well thought-out regional specific development programmes that derive their efficacy from peoples’ enduring norms and traditions.

“In NUP, we believe in more power to the people than more to the politicians! It’s the most genuine form of people involvement in their desired development agenda. Power is congested at the centre, and the regions are suffocated,” he says.

The four Buganda premiers under Kabaka Mutebi II

In the last three decades, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has appointed four premiers (katikkiros) and one substantive prime minister to assist him in running the kingdom affairs.

Having celebrated a decade anniversary as Buganda premier in May, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, who has been reappointed to the position, becomes the second longest serving prime minister after Katikkiro Joseph Mulwanyammuli Ssemwogerere, who served for 11 years from 1994 to 2005.

In the wake of Kabaka’s 30th coronation anniversary, Daily Monitor brings a synopsis of the Buganda premiers who have served Kabaka Mutebi II and his Kingdom.

Joseph Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere, 1994-2005

Mr Ssemwogerere was the first Buganda katikkiro after its restoration in 1993. He took over from Mr Jehoash Mayanja Nkangi, who had kept the instruments of power for 27 years when the kingdom was abolished.

Dan Muliika, 2005-2007

Born in 1943, Mr Muliika was the second katikkiro to serve the kingdom under Kabaka Mutebi’s reign. Having served as Buganda’s minister without portfolio and the head of the Bataka council, Muliika was appointed a katikkiro in 2005. At this time, Buganda Kingdom and the central government were at loggerheads over negotiations of the regional tier.

In 2007, Mr Muliika was replaced by Mr Emmanuel Ssendawula as an interim premier, until 2008.

John Baptist Walusimbi, 2008-2013

He served as the third katikkiro of Buganda. His tenure saw a roller-coaster of events including the 2009 Buganda riots and the torching of the Kasubi tombs in 2010.

Charles Peter Mayiga, 2013-present.

Born in 1962, Masaka District, Mr Mayiga was appointed katikkiro in May 2013. He started his services to the kingdom in the 1980s. In 1991, he was appointed secretary to the elders’ council in charge of restoration of the Buganda Kingdom.

After the kingdom’s restoration in 1993, Mayiga was appointed Buganda’s minister of Information and the official spokesman for the kingdom until 2013 when he was appointed katikkiro.