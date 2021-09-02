Buganda legislators weigh in on Masaka killings

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

Buganda Caucus lawmakers yesterday asked the government to profile former security operatives within the Greater Masaka Sub-region and share their particulars with the public.

The lawmakers led by the Caucus chairperson, Mr Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, reasoned that the move would make a crackdown on suspected killers easier.

“We have so many security agents, especially those who have for long served in the Local Defence Unit personnel, but have since retired or are relieved of their duties,” Mr Kivumbi, who is also the Butambala County legislator, said.

“There are many people that return ed as former fighters [from] places like Iraq and Somalia plus others that have previously served in security,” he added.

Mr Kivumbi made the demand yesterday after the MPs in the Buganda convened a two-hour meeting in which they, among others, resolved to support security in the crackdown on the killers.

The meeting also resolved to push for strict observance of the rights of suspects yet to be arraigned in court.

“When one is a suspect, they should be arraigned in court on time so that they are not held in custody for more than the provided period enshrined in the law,” Mr Kivumbi said.

Ms Joyce Bagala, the Shadow Minister for Information, demanded that the government stops politicising the kiillings. She demanded that government names people fuelling the attacks since “they say they know [them].”

The decision to support security and also profile former security operatives followed a directive by the Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among, during the Tuesday’s plenary that “leaders of greater Masaka should not leave everything to security forces.”

Junior Internal Affairs minister Gen David Muhoozi had earlier told the House that 69 suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Museveni reduced the people perpetuating the killings to “pigs.” The President also vowed to restore sanity in the sub-region.

Ten suspects were yesterday charged with seven counts of murder and remanded to Masaka Ssaza Prison.