Buganda rallies MPs, gov’t to back coffee campaign, emwanyi terimba

The Premier of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has appealed for increased funding from the central government to support the Emwanyi Terimba campaign, a Kingdom-led initiative aimed at boosting coffee growing and production.

Speaking during the 33rd Buganda Lukiiko held at Bulange Mengo on Monday, the Katikkiro said the Kingdom is playing a key role in popularising coffee farming, which requires significant financial support for continued implementation.

“Emwanyi Terimba has already contributed to the increase of coffee growing and production in Buganda through sensitising farmers and training extension workers, which needs a lot of money for implementation,” Mr Mayiga said.

Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, addresses members of the Lukiiko at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala on May 5, 2025.. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

He revealed that each campaign visit costs the Kingdom over Shs 30 million and called on other stakeholders, particularly government, to come on board.

“The good thing is that people from abroad have started embracing our coffee through the Emwanyi Terimba campaign, and we expect more revenue after exportations, despite merging Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA),” he noted.

Mr Mayiga further stressed that the government’s decision to return UCDA under the Ministry of Agriculture will not deter the Kingdom from promoting its coffee agenda.

“We have prioritised value addition, starting from garden preparation to harvesting, with the aim of targeting international markets and increasing our revenue,” he said.

To ensure success, the Katikkiro emphasized the need for modern farming techniques such as irrigation, mechanisation, and the use of quality fertilisers, especially in light of changing weather patterns.

“We urge government to confiscate all fake drugs and pesticides on the market because they have affected the production of several products across the country,” he added.

Mr Mayiga disclosed that in 2024, the Kingdom received Shs400 million from State House to support Emwanyi Terimba.

“The State House Comptroller went with me to Luwero where we had Cooperative Day and presented a dummy cheque, and later the money was delivered,” he said.

During the same Lukiiko session, Mr Mayiga urged Members of Parliament representing constituencies in Buganda to stay focused on the interests of their communities.

“MPs should be blessed with the development within the Kingdom and they should know what is going on to ensure that they present the interests of the constituencies they represent,” he said.

He reminded them of Buganda’s five aspirational pillars and encouraged MPs to promote these in Parliament.

“The job of an MP is to understand the interest of the people he or she represents and to front those interests,” he said, adding, “We do not mind what the colour of their party is as long as they represent the people of Buganda.”

“I am sure if that happened, a lot will be achieved because we are not interested in being at loggerheads with anyone. We just need to cooperate and have dialogue and talks,” he added.

Looking ahead to the next financial year, Mr Mayiga urged government to prioritise infrastructure development, especially roads, in districts contributing heavily to the national economy.

“These are the districts in the Kampala metropolitan area, but the condition of their road network is totally worrying. These areas include Kampala Central, Mukono, Wakiso and Mpigi,” he said.

He added that improving roads in these districts would result in even higher revenue collection due to better access and economic efficiency.