Buganda recognises NMG-U at media dinner

Buganda has recognised Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) for prioritising kingdom issues on all its media platforms.

NMG-U platforms include Monitor Publications Ltd , the East African newspaper, NTV, Spark TV, KFM, and Dembe FM, and each received a certificate of appreciation .

This was during the end of year party the kingdom organised for members of Buganda Press Association at Butikkiro gardens, the Katikkiro’s residence, in Mengo, Kampala, on Tuesday.

Editors and managers from various media companies also attended the event.

Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, the Buganda Katikkiro, said issues about the kingdom and its programmes were not prioritised in the past.

“There was a time when news about our programmes and projects could take several days to reach the Kabaka’s subjects. But today, there is timely broadcast and publication of our news and I commend you for that,” Mr Mayiga said.

He said the media has also played a pivotal role in promoting social economic transformation and needs a lot of support to prosper.

The Katikkiro said the media needs freedom, capacity, and checks and balances to support development.

He, however, warned editors against sensational news, saying it affects the credibility of individual media outlets.

“I implore you to do responsible journalism, that is the only way you will gain trust in the public you serve,” Mr Mayiga said

The Katikkiro, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga (right), and Prince David Wasajja (2nd right) joined by journalists to cut a cake at Butikkiro Gardens in Mengo, Kampala, on Tuesday. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

He also advised journalists to protect themselves against omicron variant by getting vaccinated.

Prince David Kintu Wasajja, who was officially announced as the patron of Buganda Press Association, urged members to adhere to a set of principles, including honesty, sincerity, respect and discipline.

“These are the values we cherish at Mengo and I will be happy as a patron if members of this association also believe and respect such values,” he said.