Buganda recognises NMG-U at media dinner

Mengo information minister Noah Kiyimba (second right) with Nation Media Group Uganda journalists (left to right) Shabibah Nakirigya, Herbert Zziwa, and Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa during the media dinner at Butikkiro Gardens, Mengo in Kampala on Tuesday. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA  &  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • The Katikkiro hailed the media for playing a pivotal role in promoting social and economic transformation.

Buganda has recognised Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) for prioritising kingdom issues on all its media platforms.

