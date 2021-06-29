Buganda rejects Museveni claim on Mailo tenure

By JAMES KABENGWA More by this Author

Buganda Kingdom has insisted that the cause of land conflicts is not the Mailo tenure system, but failure by government agencies to respond to the wrangles appropriately.

While addressing the Buganda Lukiiko at Mengo, Kampala, yesterday, the Katikkiro, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, said those agitating for the scrapping of the system are off the point, and instead outlined a seven-point strategy government must adopt to streamline land issues.

Mr Mayiga said security forces should not look on as bigwigs evict the vulnerable.

“Arrest those gun-wielding men who evict people. The land offices should stop writing titles over those already existing. The mess within those offices must be cleaned,” he said.

Mr Mayiga said Makerere University, Namulonge Research Centre and State House Entebbe are on Mailo Land and all without incidents.

However, during Heroes Day celebrations on June 9, President Museveni expressed dismay at the century long ‘‘very bad’’ system, saying it as “an evil system.’’ “It is really very bad and not fair but some people support it. How do you allow these things to happen?” the President asked. “Land owners should be entitled to full ownership of their land like elsewhere in Uganda. In Ankole, nobody can chase you away from your land. You even fear,” Mr Museveni added.

The system includes an inconstant taxation fee on land ownership and presumed squatters . It subjects land ownership to independent kingdom laws, customs, norms, and values.

Mr Mayiga said the police land division should be empowered to conclusively investigate and prosecute land grabbing incidents.

He called for an expeditious resolution of land related cases.

“Government should also arrest its officials who purchase land after acquiring information about new road projects and later get paid huge sums of money in compensation,” Mr Mayiga said.

“Land matters have also been politicised. Government must work out a mechanism to avoid politics in land matters,” he added.

He also advised government to create a policy to fertilise soil that is becoming unproductive due to exhaustion.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Mayiga said Ugandans should adhere to the standard operating procedures, including hand-washing, wearing facemasks, and social distancing, among others.

“Government should devise means of subsidising private hospitals so that they levy considerable fees from patients,” Mr Mayiga said.

Advertisement

He said government should also priotise Covid-19-related interventions and arrest all those involved in the theft of funds meant to mitigate the pandemic.

He said the pandemic should not create a stalemate to productive work, saying the kingdom will continue delivering services on a scaled down basis.

On the new Cabinet, Mr Mayiga said Buganda desires one which can fight crime, land grabbers and corruption.

“We want to have well equipped hospitals, creation of employment to the youth, improving education sector, respect to human rights and ensuring rural electrification. It will not matter the religion or origin of the ministers-the core is quality service delivery,” he said.

He lauded Mr Mathias Mpuuga on his appointment as Leader of Opposition in Parliament, and Mr Muwanga Kivumbi as chairman of the Buganda Parliamentary caucus.

Other developments

The Katikkiro said the kingdom is organsing the 28th coronation anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. “The celebrations will take place in Buddu in Nkoni palace but if Covid-19 is still rampant, the Kabaka will celebrate it with only the people he lives with in the palace,” Mr Mayiga said. The kingdom’s first deputy prime minister and the minister of finance and economic planning, Mr Robert Wagwa Nsibirwa, also presented the Shs121b budget for 2021/2022, which increased from Shs109b last year.