Buganda says it was not informed about govt car donation

A government move to donate 30 new vehicles to officially recognised cultural leaders across Uganda has sparked controversy, particularly over Buganda Kingdom’s conspicuous absence from the recipients’ list.

Speaking at the launch of the Traditional Leaders Enhancement Programme at Kololo Independence Grounds on Wednesday, Vice President Jessica Alupo, representing President Museveni, said the initiative aims to support cultural leaders in promoting community values.

“Cultural leaders play a crucial role in shaping citizens’ beliefs and guiding communities,” Ms Alupo said.

However, the absence of Buganda Kingdom among the beneficiaries raised eyebrows, with some questioning why it had not picked up any of the high-end vehicles.

When contacted by Monitor, Buganda’s Minister of Information and kingdom spokesperson, Mr Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, said the kingdom had received no formal communication from the government about the vehicle donation.

“We didn’t receive any communication about the giving out of those cars. We are also surprised seeing it in the news. It’s all hearsay,” he said.

The controversy intensified when images surfaced of Buganda King (Kabaka) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s brand-new 2024 Lexus LX J30L, a luxury SUV reportedly gifted to him by the kingdom in April for his 70th birthday.

The vehicle, estimated to costabout Shs750 million before taxes, features high-end specifications such as massage seats, ottomans, recliners, fridges, and a V6 twin-turbo engine with a 10-speed transmission.

According to sources within Bulange (the kingdom’s administrative headquarters), the car was procured using internally generated funds to replace the Kabaka’s 1999 Lexus LX470.

“The Kabaka always preferred the Lexus models over the Land Cruiser variants,” a source familiar with the matter said.

The vehicle, which has already been seen on the streets of Kampala, has drawn admiration from locals, especially boda boda riders, some of whom clapped and cheered upon seeing the Kabaka wave to his subjects recently.

In response to the unfolding narrative, Uganda’s Gender, Labour, and Social Development Minister Betty Amongi clarified that Buganda and Bugwere Kingdoms declined the government vehicles.

“I visited the Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, and he stated that their culture requires certain provisions to be made by the subjects. We agreed the money meant for them would be given as a lump sum,” Ms Amongi said.

The Kabaka’s return from medical review in Europe has rekindled excitement among his subjects, with many anticipating his visits across the kingdom.

“The reason they bought a car that can take him everywhere is because he must be healthy enough to tour his kingdom,” said Frederick Ssengooba, a trader at Kisekka Market.