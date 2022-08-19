Buganda tourism expo targets Bubu

The Katikkiro of the Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has revealed that this year’s Buganda Tourism Expo (Omwoleso Gaggade 2022) which started Friday will focus on showcasing locally made products with the aim of promoting Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU).

This is the first physical Buganda Tourism Expo since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country and over 1000 local exhibitor are expected to take part in the 10-day expo at Lubiri palace –Mengo.

Speaking to the Media at Bulange-Mengo yesterday Katikkiro Mayiga said that Covid-19 taught them a lesson of supporting locally made products and the need to revive the economy.

“The expo is intended to showcase the heritage of the Kingdom of Buganda because people patronise what they know and understand. When it comes to economic activities that we carry out, you can only earn when you promote what you produce and sell,” he said.

“The Buganda expo will support all Ugandans in business to promote what they have to offer and creates an opportunity to the wider public to learn about the different opportunities that are available,” he added.

The Katikkiro said that earning and prospering depends on what you offer and when the public gets to know the good and services you have then they will buy them and you prospers.

The Cultural and Tourism Minister for Buganda Kingdom, Mr David Kyewalabye Male, said that the purpose of the Expo is to showcase the Buganda heritage and priorities around the area of tourism and agriculture but in the broader sense everyone with goods and service can come forth and the public learns about it.