Buganda unveils health facility in Ssingo ahead of Kabaka’s 70th birthday

Buganda Kingdom has officially opened a new health facility in Ssingo County, Mityana District, as part of activities to mark Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 70th birthday, which will be celebrated this Sunday, April 13.

The facility, named after the Kabaka and located at Busimbi Gombolola headquarters in Mityana Town, is a Health Centre IV, equivalent to a mini hospital that serves a county or parliamentary constituency.

It is expected to have a senior medical officer, another doctor, and a theatre for emergency operations. The facility will also house wards for men, women, and children and will have the capacity to admit patients.

This is one of three hospitals the Kingdom has initiated, with the others located in Buddu (Masaka) and Kyaggwe (Buikwe).

While officiating at the opening ceremony, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga praised Kabaka Mutebi for prioritising the health of his people.

“This and other two new health facilities under construction are aimed at extending services closer to Kabaka’s subjects. We thank the Kabaka for being foresighted and as a kingdom, we will always remember his legacy,” he said.

Kiyinda Mityana diocesan Bishop Anthony Zziwa blessing the facility as Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga and Nnalinya Sarah Kagere look on. PHOTO/ENOCK MATOVU

He also condemned attempts by individuals trying to grab the land on which the health facility is situated.

Nnalinya Sarah Kagere, who represented the Kabaka at the ceremony, urged locals to treasure the facility.

“This is your hospital, love it like any other precious thing that belongs to you,” she said.

The Shs2.5 billion facility will be managed by Mengo Hospital. According to kingdom officials, construction is in its final stages, with the equipping of the facility and staff recruitment expected to begin soon.

The new health centre brings the total number of Kingdom-operated facilities to three. The others include Kalasa Health Centre IV in Makulubita Sub-county, Luweero District, and Nsangi Health Centre IV in Nsangi Town Council, Wakiso District (Busiro County). These were constructed last year in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent from the United Arab Emirates.

For years, the Kingdom has also organised medical outreach programs, where thousands of Kabaka’s subjects receive free treatment for various ailments.