Buganda Varsity partners with NARO to boost teaching of Agric courses

The Buganda Kingdom University-owned Mutesa I Royal University has partnered with the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) in its move to introduce agriculture-related courses at the university.

According to Dr Marry Nakabugo, the chairperson of the university council, the partnership followed guidance from the university chancellor Lady Justice Julia Ssebutinde.

“The university council took the advice of the chancellor and the kingdom premier of introducing practical courses, and we had to look for a partner to achieve this, and we entered into a partnership with NARO to help us skill our students in this field since they have made serious strides in agriculture research,” Ms Nakabugo said during 11th university graduation ceremony at Kirumba campus in Masaka City on Thursday.

Out of the 580 graduates, 363 are females while 217 were male and they attained certificates, diplomas and degrees in several disciplines.

She explained that the university is growing steadily though it’s still stuck with the challenge of low enrollment, saying that though the university premises can accommodate over 5000 students, they only have half of the required students’ population.

“We are also challenged with retention of staff due to the competition with other universities on top of lack of enough funds, we entirely depend on fees from students, we call upon any potential partners that can invest in the university to come up and work with us,” she added.

The Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro (Premier), Mr Charles Peter Mayiga applauded Ssekabaka Mukaabya Walugembe Mutesa I (the 30th Kabaka of Buganda) for his role in promoting education in the country which is the reason why the kingdom university was named after him.

He also commended the university management for introducing practical courses such as agriculture, saying that the partnership with NARO is a good step toward realising the dream of improving the social and economic lives of Ugandans.

“Agriculture is one of the areas where Uganda has a comparative advantage which it can use to transform the lives of its people in the shortest period, we shall be watching how the university will take this advantage to equip students with these skills to improve people’s lives” he added.

He also thanked the government and leadership of Masaka City for paving the road that connects to the university and challenged the university management to pave all walkways within the university premises.

Justice Ssebutinde applauded the National Council for Higher Education for recommending the university to get a charter, saying that she expects that President Museveni will soon sign the charter and the university will get a charter.

“I was happy to get the recommendation from the National Council for Higher Education to the award of the waited Charter, we pray the President will soon append a signature to the Charter and give it to us,” she said.