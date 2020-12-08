Bughendera residents decry poor health, education services

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

Residents of Bughendera Constituency in Bundibugyo District have asked government to extend better health and education services.

The residents made the demands at the weekend at a meeting with their area Member of Parliament, who is also the State minister for Defence in-charge of Veteran Affairs, Mr Christopher Kibanzanga Mbalibulha.

The minister and other local leaders were on a tour to understand the challenges of the locals.

Residents told the minister that there are less social services despite the growing population.

They also claimed that most government programmes are implemented in the lowlands, leaving out people in the mountainous areas.

Mr Saulo Isekalombi, a resident of Bukonzo Sub-county, said whereas the constituency has been in existence for two decades, government’s support has been low compared to other constituencies.

Mr Isekalombi also said the situation is worsened by the mountainous nature of their constituency.

“Our children have to walk more than 20kms to access a primary school because there are few schools on the mountain and this has significantly affected the education standards in the constituency. Most of the children who complete Primary Seven cannot advance to secondary education because secondary schools are very few. When it comes to health services, the only health centre IV that we have in the constituency doesn’t have a functional theatre,” he said.

About the constituency

Bughendera is a mountainous constituency stretching from the Congo border to Ntoroko District.

It has a population of 175,000 people and about 36,000 households with a voting capacity of 53,000 voters. The constituency has 88 government-aided primary schools and only six government-aided secondary schools.

Area MP Christopher Kibanzanga





However, two of these secondary schools have just been upgraded to seed schools.

Although the constituency was recently connected to the electricity national grid, residents say the road network is 13 per cent murram, making most places inaccessible.

Residents also expressed concern that some government workers who are deployed at public schools and health centres rarely work because their workplaces are hard to reach.

Mr Mwesige Hashem Bikopo, an opinion leader, said the current situation in Bughendera Constituency gives credence to the demand for a district to bring social services closer.

He castigated a section of leaders for not prioritising Bughendera Constituency during implementation of government programmes.

“My opinion is that as a community, we continue to demand for recognition as a district because we have been forgotten by the existing administration,” he said.

Minister response

Plans. Minister Christopher Kibanzanga said he is engaging different government ministries to consider and treat Bughendera as a special case due to its hilly terrain.

He said the constituency is a food basket which needs support to increase productivity.

The minister said he has compiled a report which he would share with relevant government bodies for easy planning.

“There is a lot of treasure in Bughendera Constituency but unfortunately this treasure has been forgotten. It is sad that our children cannot access education and health services.

“From the tour that I made across the constituency with the area leaders, I realised that the challenges call for action and I would like to assure residents that I will engage the Cabinet about the nature of Bughendera Constituency,” he said.

The minister noted that some schools which were abandoned during the LRA insurgency in the Rwenzori Mountains have never been reconstructed.

“Local government has already finished the paperwork for creation of Bughendera District and we are now waiting for the Cabinet to pronounce itself on the same and then a statement of financial implication from the ministry of Finance,” he said.

