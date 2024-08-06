Bugiri FDC leader released after debt settlement agreement

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Chairperson for Bukooli Central Constituency, Rogers Ngiya, who was remanded over a Shs47 million debt owed to Bukooli Central MP Solomon Silwany (NRM), has been released.

In 2021, Mr Ngiya filed a petition at Jinja High Court challenging Mr Silwany’s election, accusing him of bribing voters and using Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers to rig the election. However, the court ruled in Mr Silwany’s favor and awarded him Shs47 million in costs.

On June 24, Mr Ngiya appeared before the Jinja High Court Deputy Registrar and agreed to pay Shs10 million by July 8, followed by monthly payments of Shs3 million until the debt was cleared. He, however, failed to fulfill this agreement and was subsequently committed to civil prison when he appeared for mention on July 8.

After appearing before trial deputy registrar Robert Mukanza on Monday, Ngiya was released from civil prison, according to his lawyer, Mr Jacob Muduaulila from Jinja City-based M/S Wasswa P. Silas and Company Advocates.

Mr Muduaulila explained, “Mr Silwany demanded Shs37.6 million, while the bailiff sought around Shs10 million. I negotiated with the counsel for the judgment creditor (Silwany’s lawyer) and they accepted a payment of Shs7.5 million.”

He added, “I also requested the court to release my client until Monday next week to facilitate a mutual settlement and schedule payments.”

The court set a condition requiring them to deposit Shs5 million in cash on Monday, while they mutually agreed with the bailiff to accept Shs5.2 million for his services.

On Saturday, a fundraising drive led by youth in Bukooli Central Constituency at Nankoma Town Council Playground in Bugiri District raised Shs10.2 million in cash and Shs2.6 million in pledges to secure Mr. Ngiya’s release.

Contributions included Shs3 million from Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, Minister in the Office of the President; Shs2 million from former Bukooli Central MP and Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Philip Wafula Oguttu; and Shs2 million from Bugiri District Woman MP, Ms Agnes Wejuli Taaka.

Other contributions came from Bugiri District LC5 Chairman Davidson Mulumba (Shs1 million), Mr David Mulengani (Shs1.2 million), Mr Egesa Marcelino (Shs500,000), and Mr Bernard Mulenga (Shs500,000), along with support from NRM and National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership in Bugiri District.

Mr Abubaker Lyagoba, a resident of Bukooli, appeared at Jinja High Court on Monday with a container filled with banknotes and coins, stating they brought part of the Shs47 million sought from Mr. Ngiya by Mr. Silwany, hoping to return to Bugiri with the suspect.

Mr Ngiya thanked whoever contributed to enable him secure temporary freedom, and urged other well-wishers to join.



“I thought Mr Silwany was content with the Shs400m he received, but I see he is intent on recovering Shs47m from a farmer like me. Let us scrutinize the leaders we elect,” Mr Ngiya said.



He added: “I also heard that Commissioners of Parliament are being impeached; I call upon Ugandans to raise as many signatures as they can to see that he is impeached.”



In May 2022, the Commissioners resolved to grant a ‘one time pay-off service award of Shs500m for the Leader of Opposition’ and another pay-off of Shs400m to the backbench Parliament Commissioners, a report that sparked public outrage.