Bugiri pushes for by-law to ban child labour in plantations

Educationists and local leaders in Bugiri District are pushing for the introduction of by-laws to ban school-going children from engaging in farm-related work during school days. The stakeholders noted that many children are being used in rice fields, sugarcane plantations, and groundnut gardens during harvest seasons instead of attending school.

They said the practice is contributing to poor academic performance and rising school dropout rates, particularly in rural areas. Ms Masitullah Tibiwa, the district education officer, proposed the by-law and pledged to present it to the district council for approval. He said the rate of school dropout during harvest seasons is worrying.

“Parents sending children to farms has led to absenteeism and poor academic performance in the district, especially in Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE),” Ms Tibiwa said.

The proposed by-laws will hold parents and guardians accountable, introducing penalties for those who send children to work in plantations during school hours. Stakeholders made the call during the commemoration of the Day of the African Child, held at Butyabule Primary School in Bugiri District on Friday.

Mr Bergia Wandera, the chairperson of Butyabule Parish in Nabukalu Sub-county, said authorities had already taken measures to prevent parents from engaging children in farm labour during school days.

“Enrolment in Universal Primary Education (UPE) and private schools has declined. We must act to ensure no child goes to rice gardens or any other labour during school time,” Mr Wandera said.

He added that local leaders had tried to ensure parents take responsibility for providing writing materials and meals at school, but their efforts have not yielded the expected results.

“We even conducted an operation in plantations during school hours and picked up 50 children, who were taken to the police. Unfortunately, the police released them before we could apprehend the parents, who were our main targets,” Mr Wandera said.

Mr Nathan Wabwire Wyclif, the inspector of schools in Mayuge District, said they have already passed a by-law criminalising child labour in sugarcane plantations.

“The by-law subjects plantation owners to arrest for exploiting children as cheap labour,” Mr. Wabwire said.

He noted that the district has partnered with civil society organisations to economically empower vulnerable families so that they can afford to keep their children in school. However, he acknowledged that the proposed by-law is facing resistance from some community members and politicians.

“Despite the resistance, community sensitisation is helping. The effects of the by-law are being felt by both parents and child labour exploiters,” Mr Wabwire added.

Mr Daudi Kilegeya, the head teacher of Butyabule Primary School, said that while teachers are committed to improving performance, parents are not playing their part.

“As teachers, we’re doing our best to improve academic results. But parents are letting us down. They blame teachers while failing to provide books or meals, which also affects performance,” Mr Kilegeya said.

Ms Judith Asale, the head teacher of Bugiri Hope Nursery and Primary School, a private institution, said the most affected pupils are in Primary Five to Primary Seven.

She added that the school has been forced to shut down the three upper classes due to low enrolment, as pupils spend time in gardens looking for money.

Meanwhile, Mr Deogratius Mwondha, the district probation officer, warned that employing children is illegal. He said the district would take action against violators.

Trend

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) and Unicef, more than 2 million children aged 5–17 are engaged in child labour. The highest concentration is in agriculture, including sugarcane, rice, tea, and coffee plantations. Uganda’s Employment Act (2006) prohibits employment of children under 14 in any business or workplace, and under 18 in hazardous conditions.