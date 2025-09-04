Bugiri residents get relief from Shs2.5b piped water project

Communities in Bugiri District, eastern Uganda, are set to benefit from a Shs2.5 billion piped water project designed to address persistent shortages that have plagued the fast-growing area since 2021.

The project, established in Nankoma Town Council and Nabukalu Sub-county, is funded by World Vision in partnership with the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) and Bugiri District Local Government.

Many residents have long relied on unsafe sources, often trekking long distances and paying high prices for water.

In parts of Bugiri, including Kapyanga, Buwunga, Busowa, Namayemba and Bugiri Municipality, a 20-litre jerrycan costs as much as Shs500.

District chairperson Davison Kasaja Mulumba welcomed the project, noting that limited funding had left large sections of the community vulnerable.

“As a district, we are grateful for this project, as the lack of sufficient funds has hindered our ability to meet the needs of the people and affected the district’s image,” he said.

He added that the district budgets for only three boreholes each financial year, which falls short of demand.

“The project will not only enhance household welfare and sanitation but also create new economic opportunities by supporting small businesses and reducing schools’ reliance on limited water sources,” Mulumba said.

World Vision area manager for Bugiri and Busia, Babra Kateu, said the project was conceived to meet the high demand for clean water, especially during dry spells when shortages push up vendor prices.

“We all came together to make this project a reality. The water reservoirs can produce 900 litres per hour, so we are confident that the community will have reliable access to water without any doubt,” she said on Wednesday.

Bugiri District local leaders,World Vision Officials, and residents of Bugiri attend the commissioning of one of the piped water projects at Nakasita and Nkaiza on August 03, 2025. PHOTO/ASUMAN MUSOBYA.

Local residents say the intervention is already making a difference.

“Men often fight with their wives when they return late from collecting water,” said Janat Mutesi of Kitodha Village.

She added: “As women, we are grateful for this project, and we urge the government to provide more support.”

Another resident, Amida Mukungu, noted a sharp reduction in prices. “Before World Vision came in, a 20-litre jerrycan cost between Shs500-1,000. Now, it goes for just Shs100,” she told Monitor.

In rural areas such as Nankoma and Nabukalu, residents contribute Shs500 per month for maintenance through water users’ committees.

“The committee is elected by local residents and is responsible for managing the borehole,” said Zulaika Nabandha from Butyabule Village.

“Their duties include ensuring hygiene, sanitation, and maintaining the fence around the borehole,” she added.