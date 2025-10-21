Bugisu, Bunyoro partner with UBOS to strengthen evidence-based planning

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the kingdoms of Bugisu and Bunyoro to promote data sharing and evidence-based decision-making for improved development planning.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Kampala, the Executive Director of UBOS, Dr Chris Mukiza, said the partnership marks a key milestone in enhancing collaboration between the statistics body and traditional institutions under the Fourth Plan for National Statistical Development (PNSD IV).

“There is data in kingdoms that is not shared or utilized, it is just lying within them. If UBOS can work with these kingdoms to collect, organize, and use it, that data will directly contribute to their development,” Dr Mukiza said.

According to the 2024 National Population and Housing Census, Uganda’s population stands at 45 million, with the Bagisu accounting for 2,096,149 and the Banyoro numbering 1,218,121.

Representing the Umukuuka of Bugisu, the Minister for Information, Mr Alfred Geresom Musamali, said UBOS’s involvement will help the kingdom adopt a more structured approach to planning and governance.

“We found ourselves in a situation where we could not make evidence-based decisions due to a lack of information. We thought of collecting and analysing our own data but lacked the necessary expertise. This partnership will fill that gap,” Mr Musamali said.

He emphasized that some aspects of local life remain undocumented despite being important for policy and cultural preservation.

“For instance, we would like to know how many of our boys get circumcised traditionally every year. Such data helps us understand our cultural practices better and distinguish them from others who circumcise for spiritual rather than traditional reasons,” he said.

Mr Musamali added that they also intend to track the extraction of natural resources such as bamboo from Mount Elgon Forest to assess whether it is being used sustainably.

Similarly, the Prime Minister of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom, Mr Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi, said the collaboration with UBOS will revolutionize the kingdom’s planning processes and strengthen governance structures.

“Before engaging UBOS, it took us five years to generate a strategic plan to guide our development programs. Along the way, we realised there was a lot we could not do because of limited data and poor statistical systems,” Mr Byakutaga said.

He added that through the MoU, the kingdom will improve its data collection, management, and analysis processes to better serve its people.

“There is a lot of data that has been collected but never properly used. With UBOS’s support, we shall ensure that the data we gather is relevant, accurate, and effectively applied in assessing our performance and guiding decisions,” he said.

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;