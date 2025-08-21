Bugisu disasters: Cheptegei, cultural leaders push for conservation drive

The Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation has partnered with the Bamasaba Cultural Institution to promote environmental conservation and reduce the risk of floods and landslides in Bugisu.

The initiative follows last week’s disasters in Mbale City and Sironko District that left three people dead, hundreds displaced, and critical infrastructure destroyed. Nalugugu Bridge on the Kapchorwa–Mbale highway, a key link between Bugisu and the neighboring Sebei and Karamoja sub-regions, was swept away by raging waters. Other bridges, including Nabuyonga and Lumumba, were also overrun by floods.

Mr Abraham Kiplimo, Chief Executive Officer of the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation, said the partnership responds to the growing need for climate action and biodiversity conservation in the Elgon region, which is increasingly vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

He explained that they plan to plant trees along riverbanks and in schools to restore the fragile ecosystem, while also sensitising communities on the dangers of environmental degradation.

“We have already planted about 4,000 trees of different species in different schools and institutions but we want to do more to prevent further occurrence of disasters that kill our people in Bugisu and Sebei sub-region,” Mr Kiplimo said.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, August 19 during the launch of the 3rd UNDP Elgon Half Marathon, scheduled for November 1 in Mbale City.

Mr Joshua Cheptegei, founder of the Foundation, reigning Olympic champion, and three-time 10,000m world champion, said the marathon will elevate the profile of the Elgon region as a world-class tourism destination. He revealed that this year’s edition will include an expo for innovators and the business community on October 31.

Mr Steven Masiga, spokesperson of the Bamasaba Cultural Institution, said they are deeply concerned about the recurring landslides and floods.

“We are disturbed and we are using all protocols to contact high offices to intervene and support our people who are suffering,” he said, adding that a policy is needed to relocate residents in landslide-prone areas to safer zones.

“We also appeal to the government to install an early warning system and also ask our people to be alert and avoid drinking during this season of heavy rains,” Mr Masiga, who represented Umukuka Mike Jude Mudoma at the marathon route-mapping event, added.

Mbale Deputy Mayor, Ms Harriet Kakai, said she is hopeful that the marathon and partnership will provide a crucial platform to mobilise locals on conservation.

“Our people need to be educated on necessary measures to minimize disasters like landslides and floods, which frequently plague our region,” she said.

The region has suffered similar disasters before. In 2022, rivers in Mbale City burst their banks, killing 29 people and destroying more than 800 households. Among the rivers that flooded were Nakyibiso, Namatala, Nabuyoga, and Nagayilila.

Ms Kakai said that planting trees, especially bamboo, would restore riverbanks and mitigate future disasters. “We have realized planting bamboo along the shores of rivers will mitigate the effects of flooding,” she said.

Bamboo, known for its remarkable ability to absorb excess water and stabilise soil, has been globally recognised as an effective tool in flood prevention strategies.

Mr Anthony Kuka, chairperson of the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation, said marathon activities will shed light on the root causes of extreme disasters and mobilise communities against environmental degradation.

“Efforts will also focus on dealing with the impacts of these disasters through concerted efforts and community-driven initiatives,” he said, adding that the initiative also aims to create a value chain that benefits local communities.

He further noted that the Foundation plans to introduce sports tourism as a new product to diversify the region’s tourism offerings.