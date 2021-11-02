Bugisu leaders forge unity in quest for public varsity

A section of Mbale City, where the headquarrters of  the proposed Mbale University will be. PHOTO | FRED WAMBEDE

By  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • Leaders say it is unfair that other sub-regions have public universities yet Bugishu doesn’t have one.
  • Mr Steven Masiga, a researcher and an expert in higher education, says the establishment of the university will promote equal access to education and resource sharing. It would also provide close to 2,000 direct jobs.

Bugisu Sub-region leaders have forged unity in an attempt to push for a public university.

