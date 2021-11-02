Bugisu leaders forge unity in quest for public varsity

Bugisu Sub-region leaders have forged unity in an attempt to push for a public university.

The alliance has now given birth to an interim steering committee for the establishment of the long-awaited university that will be called Mbale University.

Mr Richard Wanda, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bungokho Central in Mbale District, who also doubles as the chairperson of Bugisu Parliamentary Caucus, has been appointed the chairperson of the committee.

According to the working paper authored by Mr Stephen Wekoye, a lecturer in the Faculty of Science at Kyambogo University, the university will provide knowledge, skills and expertise to deal with environmental degradation, poverty, population growth, and sustainable development.

Mr Steven Masiga, a researcher and an expert in higher education, said the establishment of the university will promote equal access to education and resource sharing.

“Among the operationalised cities, only Mbale has no public university and this government failure to treat all regions equally in terms of resource sharing and services amounts to some level of discrimination,” Mr Masiga said.

He said the university will help in fulfilling Uganda’s Vision 2040 since labour skills lead to upward labour mobility and access to tertiary education.

According to the Education Thematic Series (UBOS.2017a), Tertiary Level Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for Mt Elgon region is 4.2 percent lower than the national GER of 6.85 percent.

Mr Wekoye said the situation underscores the urgent need to bring the GER to the level of economic takeoff for the realisation of a middle income status by 2040.

“It only through provision of science, ICT and engineering skills through a public university that will secure the region’s future,” Mr Wekoye, who is the secretary to the steering committee, said.

He added that the district is working with city leaders to allocate land to kickstart the establishment of the university, whose focus will be on science, engineering, ICT and research.

Bugisu, which comprises Mbale City, Mbale, Namisindwa, Bududa, Manafwa, Sironko and Bulambuli, has a projected population of about 4.2 million. The total tertiary institutions enrolment for the sub-region was 9,788 (3.47 percent) out of 261,078 in the academic year 2017/2018 (NCHE (2019a).

It is also a catchment area for other sub-regions such as Sebei, Bukedi and some parts of Teso in the greater eastern region.

Ms Irene Muloni, the Woman MP for Bulambuli District, said a university would provide close to 2,000 direct jobs in the short run and about 8,000 in the long run.

“It will also provide appropriate human resources for the industrial park, and on top of that boost private investments and research development,” Ms Muloni.

Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, the MP for Manjiya County in Bududa District, who is also the Opposition Chief Whip, said despite their political party affiliations, they are speaking in one voice.

“It’s unfair for Bugisu not to have a public university yet it has been overwhelmingly voting this current government in every election cycle,” he said.

Ms Harriet Kakai, the deputy mayor of Mbale City, said the city council is committed to providing land for the university.

“We have to provide land because it will promote academic, professional and commercial tourism in the region,” she said.

Mr Wanda said they need about Shs38.8 billion to kick start the construction of the university.

“We are working together as leaders to ensure that this long-awaited dream is achieved so that our children have access to quality education,” he said.

Mr Wanda added that they have enough human resource in terms of science teachers, doctors, civil engineers, chemical engineers, planners, among others to run the university.

Residents say

Mr Wamoto Nabende, a resident, said government should grant Masaba land a university as a reward for the role Bugisu played during the NRA liberation war, which brought President Museveni to power in 1986.