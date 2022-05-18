Bugisu MPs want one-stop border post

Members of Parliament in Bugisu Sub-region have asked government to establish a one-stop border post at Lwakhakha in Namisindwa District in order to boost trade and increase the country’s export base.

The MPs say a one-stop border post will also enhance interconnectivity of markets and regional integration.

Bubulo East MP John Musila on Sunday said: “It will increase Uganda’s competitiveness in trade and penetration of Ugandan goods in regional markets.”

Mr Musila said elevating Lwakhakha will solve issues such as congestion at Busia and Malaba borders.

“Uganda will have a cheaper route to supply neighbouring countries including South Sudan and Tanzania with agricultural produce,” he said.

Lwakhakha is 45km from Mbale City and about 1,200 trucks diverted from Busia and Malaba borders ply the route.

The Manjiya County MP, Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, said: “Establishment of a one-stop border centre is long overdue because Busia and Malaba are at equal footing with Lwakhakha.”

Mr Nambeshe added that Lwakhakha is a shorter route to Kenya and other neighbouring countries compared to Busia and Malaba in terms of mileage.

The Namisindwa District Woman MP, Ms Sarah Netalisire, said revenue collection will increase if the government upgrades the Lwakhakha border.

“Most trucks get goods from Kenya and take them to Congo through Lwakhakha. It should be upgraded,” Ms Netalisile said.

Mr Emma Bwayo, the Namisindwa District youth councillor, said the completion of the tarmacking of Bumbobi-Bubulo-Lwakhakha road has opened opportunities for the country.

“The diversion of existing trucks to pass Lwakhakha following an inter-ministerial directive in a bid to decongest Malaba entry point has woken up leaders,” he said.

Commissioning

During the 2020 election campaigns, President Museveni commissioned the new 44.5km Mbale-Bumbobi-Lwakhakha road, as another gateway to the Kenyan border.

The new road starts at Bumbobi in Mbale District, goes through Nabumali and Bubulo-Busumbu to Lwakhakha on the border of Uganda and Kenya.

The road facilitates trade between Uganda and Kenya. Kenya is one of Uganda’s largest trading partners. Uganda imports goods worth $54.6m (Shs201b) from Kenya. Exports receipts to Kenya in June 2020 increased from Shs101b to Shs122b.

On the other hand, Kenya mainly imports agricultural products from Uganda such as maize and vegetables, among others. They also import processed products such as sugar and milk.