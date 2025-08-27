Bugisu pupils struggle to learn on empty stomachs

Every afternoon in Mbale City and neighbouring districts, schoolchildren wander around looking pale and hungry. These children roam around looking for mangoes and whatever is edible because their parents are too poor to provide lunch for them. One of them, 12-year-old Esther Khwabukha, a Primary Four pupil at Northroad Primary School, says: “I haven’t eaten since morning. Sometimes I only eat in the evening when I get home.” Her classmate, Patience Nekesa, 10, adds. “Teachers tell us to stay for afternoon lessons, but how can we? Our stomachs are empty. Sometimes I sleep in class without knowing.” Khwabukha and Nekesa are just two of the numerous children across Bugisu Sub-region who attend school on empty stomachs.

They depend on wild fruits, the generosity of classmates who may share a piece of cassava, or pure hope. At Nyondo Primary School, when the lunch bell rings, silence answers. There is no rush to a dining hall. Instead, children loiter around classrooms, some lie on the grass in the compound, while those fortunate enough to have some money go out of the school premises to buy a banana or piece of sugarcane for Shs200. Mr James Mukhwana, a teacher, says: “You can bring the children to school, but without food, most of what we teach doesn’t stick. By 2pm, they are too weak to follow the lesson.” Mr Mukhwana adds that when the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) once pooled small contributions to provide porridge, school attendance rose by nearly 30 percent.

“But when the porridge ran out, absenteeism returned,” he says. Similarly, Mr Simon Odongo, the head teacher of Hidden Treasure Primary School, says: “After we started giving porridge mid-morning, attendance improved, and our PLE results shot up. Feeding gives children the fuel to learn.” Because of the hunger pangs, many children drop out of school. Ministry of Education data shows that six out of every 10 children who start Primary One never finish Primary Seven. Hunger plays a leading role. “Children vanish after lunch break,” says Grace Nandutu, a senior teacher at Nabumali Primary. “When I follow up, I find them home because they can’t stand the hunger.”

Ms Nandutu points out that girls are especially at risk “When a child cannot get food at school, the temptation to accept small handouts from boda boda riders or older men increases. That’s how early pregnancies and child marriages creep in. Food security is also girls’ security,” she says. National exam results reveal the weight of this crisis. In the 2023/2024 Primary Leaving Examinations, Bugisu registered some of the country’s lowest pass rates. Namisindwa District stood out with a 28.9 percent failure rate—more than double the national average of 10.4 percent. Other districts such as Mbale, Bududa, and Manafwa performed relatively better, but the uneven results highlight a deep performance gap within the sub-region.

Mr Paul Wanyama, a teacher in Sironko District, says: “Most children fail not because they are dull but because they miss lessons because they were absent due to hunger.” Ms Linus Nasimiyu, an education officer in Mbale, says: “The government has invested in Universal Primary Education, but without addressing hunger, the investment is wasted. The government must consider school feeding as part of the education package, not an option.” Dr Aaron Okello, a nutritionist at Mbale Hospital, says hunger directly harms children’s brain development and weakens their ability to learn “When a child misses meals, especially breakfast and lunch, concentration drops drastically.

Their memory retention and participation in class are very low,” he says. He adds: “It is not just about the current hunger. These children are stunted in growth, and stunted children earn less as adults because their education is cut short.” Mr David Namonyo, a smallholder farmer in Bungokho South, and father of five, says his family mainly lives on beans and posho when harvests are good, but in the lean months, he struggles to provide even one meal a day. “With school fees and other needs, I cannot also afford to pay for lunch at school,” he says. But Prof Robert Seemu, a lecturer at Makerere University Business School and an education expert, says: “We cannot continue shifting blame to parents who can barely afford a dollar a day. If the state provides free education, it must also ensure children can stay in school long enough to learn. That means providing meals.”

He adds: “Neighbouring countries like Kenya and Rwanda have school feeding programmes that have boosted retention and improved performance. Why should Uganda lag behind?” Mr Peter Businda, Rikolto’s project coordinator in Uganda, says the problem is bigger than individual families and needs a national rethink. “If we want to improve education outcomes, the government and communities must work together to ensure every child gets at least one nutritious meal at school,” he says. Mr Wilber Kakaire, the AfriFOODlinks Coordinator at Rikolto in Mbale City, says: “We are encouraging schools to adopt sustainable feeding models like school gardens and partnerships with local farmers.” He adds: “These not only provide food but also teach children practical agricultural skills. If every school had a garden, children would eat better and learn better.”

Uganda has a School Feeding and Nutrition Policy, drafted but it remains shelved. Government insists parents must feed their children, but many parents argue poverty makes this impossible. There is a growing debate to make school meals part of the Universal Primary Education framework. During a training in Mbale, education officials said a national school feeding policy is being prepared for the 2025/2026 financial year, with its own budget. The plan will be in line with the National Development Plan IV and the Parish Development Model.



