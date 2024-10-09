Bugisu records 325 domestic violence cases in six months

Police last week launched a manhunt for a 62-year-old man, who allegedly killed his wife following a domestic wrangle in Mbale City, Bugisu Sub-region.

The suspect, a resident of Masaba Cell, Tsabanyanya Ward, Mbale Industrial City Division, allegedly hacked his wife Ms Filster Buteme, 52, to death.

Buteme was a mother of seven and had been married to the suspect for close to 11 years.

Ms Ruth Nagawa, also a resident of Masaba Cell, Tsabanyanya Ward, Mbale Industrial City Division, told Daily Monitor on Sunday that a violent argument ensued after the suspect accused the deceased of having an affair with other men.

Ms Buteme's death is just one case among several others that have occurred in the sub-region.

Many women in the Bugisu Sub-region have been killed, and others seriously injured, by their partners following domestic disputes.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, blamed the issue on alcoholism, adultery, poverty, and drug abuse.

“For the past six months, we have registered 325 cases, out of which 161 cases were not followed up by the complaints,” he said.

Mr Taitika advised stakeholders to sensitise the locals about the dangers of domestic violence in society.

The human rights activists attribute domestic violence to disputes over family property, and failure to provide for the family.

Mr Steven Masiga, the spokesperson of Inzu Ya Masaba cultural institution, said they are disturbed by the increasing cases of domestic violence in the sub-region .

D“Domestic violence not only harms and breaks down families but children get caught up in the crossfire as parents take on each other. As a consequence children fail to complete school while others move to the streets, including engaging in vices like consumption of narcotics and robbery,”Mr Masiga said.

He added: “As Bamasaba cultural leadership, we are committed to working closely with police leadership in ensuring that we eliminate this vice that is tearing up homes in the region.”

Ms Marriam Kakai, a rights activist, said several women have been killed or injured due to the increasing violence in the region.

“Women are leaving in fear because of what is happening to their colleagues. We request security to stop playing with gender-based violence cases to save women,”Ms Kakai said.

Ms Bennah Namono, the head of women activists in the Elgon region, said: “The government should come up with solid penalties to save women and children.”

Ms Juliet Namakoye, a victim of gender-based violence, said violence against women is on the increase in the region despite the presence of laws and policies against the vice.

The 2020 National Survey on Violence against Women and Girls conducted by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) revealed that 95 percent of Ugandan women and girls had experienced physical or sexual violence, or both, by partners or non-partners.

Ms Stella Alum, a psychologist, said some men also suffer domestic violence.

“Most men have been mistreated by their wives and children, beaten, abandoned when sick and starved,” Ms Alum said.

According to the 2023 Police Annual Crime Report, of 14,681 people who were victims of domestic violence, 3,243 were male adults, while 505 were male juveniles. The report also indicates that 10,792 were female adults and 644 were female juveniles.

Other cases

On January 6, 2024, a 48-year-old pastor in Namisindwa District was arrested for reportedly brutally killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body on the banks of a stream.

The clergyman, a resident of Malukhu Village in Butiru Parish, Bukhabusi Sub-county, Namisindwa District, allegedly hacked his 44-year-old wife Agnes Mandala to death during a domestic fight.

According to a police report and interviews with neighbours, the suspect had on several occasions accused his wife of infidelity.