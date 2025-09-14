Bugisu turning tide runs from landslides to floods

Some years ago, Bugisu Sub-region had become synonymous with landslides and mudslides occurring, especially in the districts of Bududa, Manafwa, and Sironko, where steep slopes of Mount Elgon crumbled under torrential rains.

The 2010 Nametsi landslide, which killed more than 300 people in a single night, remains one of Uganda’s worst tragedies. Since then, more than 1,000 people have been killed by landslides in the sub-region. But in recent years, the disaster narrative has shifted.

The spectre of floods hovers above the sub-region just as menacingly as landslides once did. Where once people watched the hills with dread, they now keep anxious eyes on rivers Namatala, Nabuyonga, and Nashibiso and other small streams, waiting for the moment they burst their banks.

Last month, five people were killed by floods triggered by heavy rains, with thousands displaced. Ms Mary Nabirye, a resident of Busamaga ward in Northern City Division in Mbale City, said on the fateful day, she opened her door only to find her compound had transformed into a lake.

The muddy water rose so quickly that Ms Nabirye had only minutes to grab her four children and a handful of utensils before everything was swept away. “The water carried our cassava, beans, clothes, everything. We now sleep on a neighbour’s veranda. I used to hear of landslides killing people in Bududa, but here it is floods. Every rainy season, we suffer,” she said.

Swept away

Nabirye’s story mirrors that of hundreds of families across Mbale and surrounding districts who have seen homes, markets, schools, and gardens submerged in minutes. The floods in Mbale also washed away the Nalugugu Bridge on the Mbale-Kapchorwa Highway in Sironko District. The bridge is a key link between the Bugisu Sub-region and the neighbouring Sebei and Karamoja areas. Several households along River Nabuyonga banks were also damaged, and locals displaced. Earlier in 2022, at least 29 people were killed after River Nabuyonga burst its banks following a downpour.

This transformation is raising urgent questions: what has changed, and why is Bugisu trading one calamity for another?

Floods are now destroying communities. Families have been displaced as homes collapse, leaving thousands without shelter. Entire villages are cut off, with emergency services struggling to reach those in desperate need. At Busamaga Trading Centre, 72-year-old Joseph Wamanga stands in the wreckage of his compound.

“We have survived worse. ..We have suffered with floods whenever it rains,” he said.

For survivors like Mr Wamanga, rebuilding begins almost before the mud has dried. Yet the losses cut deep: more than 2,000 homes in Mbale City and several public facilities were either damaged or destroyed in the latest floods. Mr Cassim Namugali, the Mbale City mayor, told Sunday Monitor that the floods show a shift in the disasters affecting Bugisu. “For many years, Bugisu has been known for landslides, but now floods are becoming the bigger threat,” Mr Namugali said.

He added that this change calls for new ways of protecting communities. “We need stronger drainage systems, better road planning, and early warning measures so that people can move to safety before such disasters strike.”

Trail of destruction

While assessments of the damage continue, what remains clear is the urgent need for both immediate relief and long-term solutions to prevent such recurring tragedies. Families now stay awake, restless and anxious, listening to the pounding rain against their rooftops. Driving through Busamaga, Half London, Namakwekwe, Malukhu, and Wanale, once-thriving neighbourhoods of Mbale, now feels like touring ruins. Collapsed churches, broken bridges, and twisted iron sheets lie in heaps. Ms Rhoda Nyariibi, an environmental officer in Mbale City, said the problem of floods is linked to how the land has been used over the years.

She added: “In the past, trees on Mt Elgon helped to hold the soil and slow down rainwater. But because of deforestation, the slopes are now bare. When heavy rain falls, nothing stops the water. It runs straight downhill and quickly fills rivers. Instead of water sinking slowly into the ground, it now comes in large, dangerous waves.” Ms Nyariibi further noted that this has changed the kind of disasters the region faces. “Ten years ago, we mostly feared landslides on the hills. Today, the hills are sliding less often, but the valleys and towns are paying the price.”

The trail of destruction the floods have weaved has been nothing short of devastating, with Ms Janet Gamisa, a mother of three from Busamaga in Mbale City, remembers how “water rushed into” her “house so fast that we could not save anything”. She also remembers her children being left in tears, “hoping the water would not rise higher”. By morning, she said, “everything we owned was soaked, including our food, clothes, even the little money I had kept aside”. Ms Joanita Wabule, a resident of Namatala, said her house was not only filled with water but also left with dangerous cracks that now make it unsafe to live in.

A potent mix

Bugisu’s farmers are equally devastated. Along River Sironko, Mary Khatokoi, a smallholder coffee grower, said floods had erased years of her hard work.

“When the river burst, it not only washed away my coffee trees but also swept away the nursery bed where I had planted over 3,000 seedlings. I had invested nearly Shs1m in preparing it, hoping to harvest enough beans in two years to educate my children. In just one night, that dream was carried downstream,” Ms Wabule said.

Dr Daniel Wamukota, a health officer in Mbale City, described the aftermath of floods as a dangerous mix of water and disease. He said: “After the floods, streets and homes are filled with dirty water carrying human waste, garbage, and bacteria. Stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing malaria cases.” “Diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, and typhoid spread very fast. Children are the first victims because they drink the water and play in it,” Dr Wamukota added. Environmentalists say Bugisu is a case study of climate change and human negligence colliding, with deadly consequences for communities and livelihoods.

Climate change

Dr Grace Nanfuka, a climate scientist, explained that the sub-region’s changing rainfall patterns are becoming increasingly dangerous. “With climate change, rainfall is more violent. We now get in two hours what used to fall in two weeks. The land cannot hold it. This is worsened by deforestation and poor urban planning,” she said. Mr Moses Mugisha, an environmental activist, stressed that the floods are not just natural events; they are the result of human choices.

“People will continue dying in Bugisu because climate change is real, and we have destroyed our own buffer systems—forests, wetlands, and rivers,” he said.

Non-governmental organisations working in Bugisu have also been quick to respond whenever disasters strike. Mr Bernard Wasike, an officer at Buwanga Way To Health Foundation Ltd, said they are working with communities to restore the environment.