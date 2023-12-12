Bugwere asks minister to mediate in cultural row

Leaders of North Bukedi Sub-region have asked the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to mediate in the leadership wangles that have left Bugwere cultural institution divided for three years.

Currently three people; Mr Samuka Mubbala, Mr Joshua Musimami and Mr Geoffrey Weyabire [Jr], are all claiming to be rightful heads of the cultural institution.

The conflict started following the sudden death of the then cultural leader, John Weyabire, who succumbed to Covid-19 at Entebbe Hospital on February 7, 2021.

Mr Hebert Kinobere, the Kibuku County Member of Parliament, said the line ministry should intervene to address the wrangles, which, he said, are tearing apart the institution of Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere.

“We cannot have three parallel factions each with a cultural head claiming to be the legitimate culture leader of Bagwere [Ikumbania]. This should harmoniously be addressed by the ministry concerned,” Mr Kinobere said.

He said as Bagwere, they are losing out on the national cake because of the continued infighting.

He was speaking during the installation ceremony of the head of Bapalama clan, Mr Modyo David Walujo, at Busetal Senior Secondary School last week.

Mr Kinobere said the biggest challenge that is pushing the institution backwards is the selfishness of some clan heads.

“We should come out boldly to condemn such behaviour being exhibited by the hungry clan heads who are after money. Let’s sit on a round table and harmonise the situation,” he said.

Mr Stephen Keddi, the chief executive officer of Keddi Foundation, said he is ready to facilitate the process that would bring the Bagwere together under one cultural leader.

He challenged the political leaders of the four districts of Pallisa, Budaka, Kibuku and Butebo headed by Kibuku District chairperson Mohammed Nakeba to be at the forefront of championing dialogue.