Bugwere cultural institution in disarray as factions crop up

The Bugwere cultural Institution is in disarray following the formation of parallel groups claiming the throne.

The institution’s trouble worsened following the death of the first cultural head, John Wayabire, to Covid-19 on February 7, 2020.

The factions include one affiliated to Mr Joshua Wilber Musimami, a teacher by profession; Mr Geoffrey Wayabire, a son of late Wayabire; and Mr Balaam Mubbala, among others.

Last week, about 80 clan heads converged in Nabiswa, Kibuku District, and elected Mr Joshua Wilberforce Musimami as their cultural leader.

Another faction affiliated to Mr Wayabire organised a meeting and released road map for elections scheduled to take place on July 14.

Mr Badiru Kirya, the chairperson of the cultural Council allied to Mr Musimami, said the latter is the duly elected cultural head.

“He was declared unopposed as the cultural leader of the Bagwere cultural institution by the electoral commission on Saturday,” he said.

Mr Kirya said the election was witnessed by the clan leaders, elders and opinion leaders in the institution. “Eighty of the 118 clans, locally known as Itabangi, who form the electoral college, participated in the election,” he said.

Disagreements

Mr Difasi Kyalita, the chairperson of the electoral commission, explained that three people, including Mr Huseein Mwima, and Mr Dauda Mugwe, had shown interest, later the two withdrew their intention and left Musimami to stand unopposed.

“The cultural council chairperson handed over the instruments of power to him. They included the constitution, certificates, logo and emblem, among others,” he said.

However, parallel factions termed his election illegal and contrary to the stipulated guidelines laid down in their constitution.

One of the parallel factions affiliated to Wayabire has also started the process of organising what they term as lawful elections.

During a meeting in Budaka Town Council recently, the clan heads agreed that Mr Tom Mbulamberi serves as the general secretary of the cultural institution until the process of election of the new ikumbania is done.