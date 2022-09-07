Bugwere prime minister dissolves Cabinet

The Prime Minister of Bugwere Cultural Institution, Mr Moses Joel Mugulusi, has dissolved the cabinet of the Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere.

The new cabinet will be unveiled on September 10 by the newly elected Ikumbania [cultural head] of the institution, Mr Joshua Wilber Musimami.

“I, the prime minister under section 5.5.2 [b] take the honour to dissolve the previous cabinet and the new cabinet shall be announced on September 10 at 10am,” Mr Mugulusi said yesterday.

The recent cabinet was constituted by the first Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere John Wayabire, who succumbed to Covid-19 on February 7, 2021.

Mr Mugulusi said the cultural council would operate under the chairperson of the institution, Mr Badiru Kirya.

The Bagwere cultural institution was among the 13 institutions that were gazetted on May 6, 2016. Bagwere constitute about four percent of Uganda’s population. They are based in Pallisa, Budaka, Butebo and Kibuku districts.

Mr Mugulusi said the Minister of State for Gender and Culture Affairs, Ms Regis Peace Mutuuzo, entrusted him with powers to preside over the affairs of the institution.

“During the meeting held at Mapple Cottages, it was also agreed that the prime minister sorts out the issue of the few clan leaders who had two clan heads and submits a complete list of the clan leaders to the ministry and also the prime minister should share with the ministry the roadmap towards the election of the new Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere, which I did and election was held,” he said.