Bugweri Commission on the spot over jobs

A recent report by the Inspectorate of Government (IG) has brought to light significant gaps in the Bugweri District Service Commission (DSC), uncovering alarming trends of corruption and mismanagement.

The investigation that has been ongoing for the past six month, delved into the recruitment practices and resource allocation within the commission.

Mr Fredrick Oketch from the Ombudsman’s Jinja Office expressed concern over the recruitment process, highlighting instances of nepotism and incompetence.

“You look at the staff of Bugweri and you wonder whether these were genuine people who passed interviews; even some civil servants do not know their job description,’’ Mr Oketch said while emphasising the detrimental impact of corruption on service delivery in the district.

Furthermore, the report revealed discrepancies in the appointment of acting positions.

“It is unfortunate that even the Secretary of the DSC is also in acting capacity, not substantive, and surprisingly, all this is happening in the presence of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO),’’ Mr Oketch said.

He called for transparency and adherence to recruitment protocols to ensure a competent workforce.

Mr Gerald Gwaira, the manager for advocacy and capacity building at the office of the IGG, condemned the irregular payment of interdicted civil servants.

“This is corruption of the highest order because the law is clear that any public official on interdiction is entitled to half pay,’’ he said.

Mr Gwaira also raised concerns about salary discrepancies in the education department, questioning “Who is getting their salaries?”

The Resident District Commissioner, Ms Billy Janat Mulindwa, criticized the DSC for neglecting its duties and accused them of extorting money from job seekers.

“Almost all civil servants in the district come late for work and leave early. I think they come late after spending more hours doing other businesses or trying to recover the money they paid to get jobs,’’ she said.

The district chairperson, Mr Shafiq Muziransa, highlighted the correlation between acting positions and corruption.

“The more civil servants in acting capacity, the more corruption is in the district.”

He pledged to address corruption following the IGG’s findings.’

Mr Batwawula Musasizi, the secretary of Bugweri DSC, denied allegations of malpractice and affirmed adherence to legal procedures in recruitment.

The deputy CAO, Mr Emmanuel Nbonye, acknowledged challenges faced by Bugweri District and called for guidance from the Ministry of Public Service.

Locals, such as Ms Mutesi Nabirye, voiced grievances about the alleged sale of jobs in the district, highlighting the absence of meritocracy in the recruitment process.