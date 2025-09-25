Bugweri NRM chairperson impeached over CEC funds scandal

The Bugweri District National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairperson, Mr Shaban Nkuutu, has been impeached by party leaders over allegations of mismanaging facilitation funds meant for delegates attending the recent conference in Kololo, along with abuse of office and links to the opposition.

According to his deputy, Mr Yazid Muwaya, who has since replaced him, Mr Nkuutu is accused of lack of transparency, misuse of his position for personal gain, and collaborating with opposition figures.

The controversy stems from funds disbursed during the Kololo conference, where each delegate was entitled to Shs700,000. However, Mr Nkuutu allegedly underpaid several members, giving them only Shs500,000, sparking accusations of financial misconduct and widespread outrage among party members.

The District Executive Committee (DEC) convened a heated meeting with NRM leaders and supporters, where they passed a resolution to impeach Mr Nkuutu and elevate his deputy to acting chairperson.

According to the DEC, multiple attempts were made to seek an explanation from Mr. Nkuutu, including two formal letters, but he allegedly failed to respond.

"This money was supposed to be handled by the party treasurer, but Mr. Nkuutu bypassed that process," said Mr. Samuel Kakaire, the district NRM chairperson for Persons with Disabilities. "In Kololo, I was nearly assaulted by him for questioning the payments."

Ms Ruth Musana, NRM chairperson for Busembatia Town Council, expressed deep dissatisfaction with Nkuutu's leadership style: "We can't continue working with someone who disrespects fellow leaders and calls us uneducated."

In light of the impeachment, Mr Yazid Muwaya, formerly the vice chairperson, was appointed as the Acting NRM District Chairperson.

"I have accepted the DEC's decision to take over leadership, especially at such a critical time as we prepare for elections," said Muwaya.

He further alleged that Mr. Nkuutu embezzled Shs2m meant for mobilizing endorsement signatures for President Yoweri Museveni's nomination and even used his office to support opposition candidates, particularly those aligned with the National Unity Platform (NUP).

When contacted for comment, Mr Nkuutu denied all allegations, dismissing the impeachment as illegal and politically driven.

"These people have no authority to convene any meeting without my consent. Their claims are baseless and meant to settle political scores after I defeated them in the recent structural elections," Nkuutu said.

Despite his defense, the DEC maintains that the impeachment stands and that leadership of the district NRM is now officially under Mr. Muwaya.



