Buhweju leaders ask govt for better health services

Residents and leaders in Buhweju have demanded better health services in the district as thousands turned up for Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) health camp at Butare Catholic Parish at the weekend.

By 7am, residents were already queuing for health services.

Mr Enos Bamuturaki, a resident of Bihanga Sub-county, had brought his father.

“My father has had a problem with urinating for the last two years. When we went to Nsiika Health Centre IV in March, we were referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, but we did not have money, so when we learnt of free health services, we came here very early,” Mr Bamuturaki said.

The Buhweju County MP, Mr Francis Mwijukye, said some residents trekked about 30 kilometres to come for the health camp.

“As leaders, we must admit that health services in the country are lacking, it might be worse in Buhweju, so we need to prioritise health service delivery. These numbers are a testimony that people become sick for years and later die for lack of healthcare,” he said.

The district Woman MP, Ms Oliver Koyekyenga, urged the government to address the health crisis.

“We are happy that this camp has attracted huge numbers but this shows that people are very sick, and when they go to hospitals, they don’t get what they want,” she said.

“We have a poor transport network because of the terrain that also hinders effective health service delivery,” Ms Koyekyenga added.

The district health officer, Dr Bruno Oyiku, concurred with the MP, adding that they also lack a district hospital and adequate supplies.

The chairperson of AMDA, Mr Chris Gumisiriza, said the camp was targeting more than 10,000 people for different health services including eye care, dental care, TB screening, laboratory services, antenatal care, postnatal care, safe male circumcision, breast and prostate cancer screening and paediatric general health care services.

“We have lined up 150 doctors and specialists to handle, among others, screening and treating of patients, including surgeries and referrals,” Dr Gumuziriza said.

He said the camp was conducted in partnership UPDF and police medical teams, Mulago, Mbarara, and Nkozi hospitals, Uganda Cancer Institute, and Joint Medical Stores.

In June, the Ministry of Health embarked on a programme of restructuring the healthcare delivery system that will transform all health centre IVs across the country into community hospitals.