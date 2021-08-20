Buhweju offers 30 per cent commission to whoever recovers swindled cash

By AFP More by this Author

As a way of fighting corruption and embezzlement by public officials, authorities in Buhweju District have passed a resolution to reward any entity or individual that manages to recover the stolen money.

While talking to Daily Monitor on Thursday, the Buhweju District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Deo Atuhaire said that the move was resolved at the beginning of August by the district council upon recommendation by the district executive committee.

“It is a recommendation of the district executive committee after finding that public funds recovery entities are incapacitated and working without resources. You know how rewards and sanctions work. If you put something to reward somebody, you are not inducing them. It is like putting a prize for whoever performs better. I think that is one of the ways of asking people to work very hard,” he said.

“The mandate of these entities (Public Accounts Committee, internal audit, district council, and police) is to make sure that they promote accountability and make sure that the money sent here is well utilized. When the money that had been swindled is recovered and it comes back to the coffers of government, the entities will decide on whether this money is shared amongst them or is used to improve their offices,” Mr Atuhaire added.

The Buhweju County Member of Parliament, Mr Francis Mwijukye, said that the approach has worked better in Rwanda and other countries and if applied in the district, it will stop public officials from stealing government funds.

“It is a good approach to encourage people to work towards fighting corruption. We will sit down and see how best it is implemented. We have previously lost funds and many other opportunities as a result of corruption and once we deal with corruption, we shall have development in Buhweju,” he said.

The district PAC Chairperson, Mr Deus Kabaireho said that 30 per cent of the money, which is the district's locally generated revenue, will energize the committee and other entities.