Buikwe, Buvuma districts to get High Court in Lugazi

In a move to bring legal services closer to the people of Buikwe and Buvuma districts, the Judiciary has announced plans to construct a High Court in Lugazi Town, according to Justice David Matovu.

Speaking during the Kayunga Chief Magistrate’s Court Open Day on Wednesday, Justice Matovu, the Mukono High Court Judge, highlighted that the lack of a High Court in Buikwe poses a significant barrier to justice for local residents.

The Mukono High Court, established in 2018, currently serves Buvuma, Kayunga, Buikwe, and Mukono districts.

“Buvuma Island and Buikwe are quite far from Mukono, causing complainants to incur substantial costs in traveling to court. For lengthy land cases, some individuals may be unable to attend due to transportation issues,” Justice Matovu noted.

He added that the new High Court in Lugazi would alleviate these financial burdens and other expenses for residents seeking justice.

“The Lugazi High Court has been gazetted, and construction will commence soon,” he said.

Justice Matovu also encouraged residents in Kayunga District to contribute at least two acres of land for the construction of the High Court buildings, emphasising that having a resident judge in the district would expedite case hearings.

The Open Day is part of the Judiciary’s efforts to enhance accountability, increase stakeholder engagement, educate court users, and gather feedback on judicial services.

Addressing the issue of mob justice in the Mukono District, Justice Matovu expressed concern over the high number of such cases and warned that his court would be reluctant to grant bail to individuals accused of these crimes.

“Many innocent youths, sometimes mistaken for wrongdoers, have been killed by mobs. Such actions hinder police investigations and the apprehension of accomplices. I will not grant bail easily in these cases,” he said.

He urged residents to consider plea bargaining if they acknowledge their offenses, as this would expedite the court process and lead to faster sentencing.

Justice Matovu also praised the Court Open Day initiative and appealed to the public to help eliminate “bush lawyers,” who undermine the judiciary’s credibility and exploit litigants. “I encourage complainants to be patient with delays in land case judgments, as these require thorough review and site visits to avoid errors,” he added.

Ms Joyce Namboozo, the Kayunga Chief Magistrate, urged residents not to fear or offer bribes to judicial officers and to seek information if they believe they have not been treated fairly.