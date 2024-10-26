Buikwe councillors hold meeting in destroyed Nakiza Reserve to protest deforestation

In a bold move, councillors from Buikwe District on Friday convened a council meeting in the heart of the destroyed Nakiza Central Forest Reserve to protest the National Forest Authority's (NFA) giveaway of forests to non-residents.

This decision was sparked by the alarming rate of deforestation in the district, particularly in Ssi Bukunja Sub County, where forests like Nyimu, Luleka, Kisisita Nkongwe, Namatiwa, and Nakiza have been severely affected

The meeting, led by Sergeant at Arms and attended by locals, aimed to demonstrate the councillors' dissatisfaction with the NFA's actions.

Mr MosesSenyungule, the Speaker of Ssi Bukunja sub-county Council, expressed frustration that their repeated protests to NFA in Kampala have fallen on deaf ears.

Councillor Samuel Sempaka proposed a motion to stop NFA from allocating forests to non-Buikwe residents, which was unanimously seconded.

“NFA actions of giving out forests to non-residents who end up cutting down trees for timber, sugarcane growing and charcoal burning is highly regrettable,” he said.

The leaders alleged that over 600 hectares of forest cover have been destroyed, with eucalyptus trees being planted in their place. Residents praised their leaders for fighting against forest giveaways, citing the devastating impact of drought on their agricultural yields and the loss of access to wood and medicine due to private individuals protecting the forests.