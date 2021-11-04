Mr Wilbur Lwigale points at one of the structures that were illegally constructed on the family's land in Njeru municipality, Buikwe District. PHOTO | PHILIP WAFULA


|

Buikwe hit by fresh land grabbing wave

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

  • The pattern of land grabbing in Buikwe prompted the minister of Lands, Ms Judith Nabakooba, to temporarily suspend all official land transactions in the area.
  • She also recommended an investigation into the mess. Ms Nabakooba issued the directive during meetings held at Kidadili Village and Bugoba Primary School in Bugoba ‘C’ Village following various evictions of residents in the district.

A new, meticulous pattern of land grabbing targeting estates of retired and deceased high-ranking government officials is sweeping through Buikwe District, leaving residents traumatised.

