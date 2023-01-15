Buikwe housemaid, 18, found dead

Police in Buikwe District are investigating the death of an 18-year-old housemaid, whose body was found Saturday in her room in Buloba Central Zone, Wakisi Division, Njeru Municipality.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, said Justine Nabulwala was last seen alive on Friday when her bosses, both teachers, left their two children in her company, including one aged 14 years.

It is this teenager who found the maid nonresponsive the next day and immediately alerted a neighbour identified as Ms Aisha Namakula, who came and confirmed that she was dead.

Detectives found leftover food and vomit sprawled on her bed which was taken to establish whether the deceased consumed poison.

Police suspect the maid died sometime after 8pm on Friday, the time one of the children said they had super and each of them went to bed.

“My appeal to the public is that when both parents are away, sometimes leaving housemaids behind without informing a neighbour is risky,” Ms Butoto said as the body was being taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

In another development, Police in Buikwe District are hunting for the driver of a truck registration number UAT 159P, which reportedly knocked a boda boda rider dead, leaving his passenger with serious injuries along Nyenga-Nakibizzi Road on Friday evening.

Ms Butoto identified the deceased as Fred Wafula and the passenger as Ms Irene Nabwire, 36, a resident of Kiryowa Village, Njeru North Ward in Njeru Municipality.

According to Ms Butoto, the accident happened when the yet-to-be-identified truck driver, who is on run, lost control and knocked the deceased who was riding motorcycle registration number UEN 460Q towards the Nakibizzi direction.

