Buikwe mobile money agent robbed, shot dead

Police in Buikwe District are investigating the circumstances under which a mobile money agent at Ngogwe Trading Centre was robbed of an unspecified amount of cash and shot dead.

The deceased was identified as Mutebi Kifumba, 30, who had been operating a mobile money shop in Ngogwe Trading Centre.

Maj (Rtd) David Matovu, the Buikwe Resident District Commissioner (RDC), who visited the crime scene together with police detectives, said the deceased was returning home on Saturday, April 26 at around 9pm when he was waylaid by thugs wielding machetes and a gun.

"After closing his shop, he took a boda boda back home but a short distance from his home in Kibali Village, the deceased asked the boda boda rider to drop him," a detective investigating the incident, who preferred not to be named, said.

"As he walked home, thugs waylaid him demanding for money. He tried to resist, prompting the assailants to cut him on the hand before shooting him in the chest," the police source added.

The assailants then fled with a bag that contained cash and a phone.

Moments later, residents rushed to the scene and found Kifumba lying in a pool of blood. They rushed him to Nkokonjeru Hospital, where medical workers pronounced him dead.

The RDC, who condemned the incident, asked residents with any information about the crime to come forward and assist the police.

"I ask you to remain calm as the police tries to hunt for the killers of our friends," the RDC said.

The body was later taken for postmortem.

A police source said no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.