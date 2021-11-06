Buikwe officials in trouble over collapsed Shs159m new hospital fence

Detectives in Buikwe District have summoned four government officials, including the Lugazi Municipality engineer and the town clerk, for questioning after a new fence that cost government Shs159 million at Najjembe Health Centre III collapsed just two months after it was constructed.

Ms Jane Frances Kagaayi, the Buikwe RDC halted further construction at the site describing it as substandard and a wastage of taxpayers’ money. She directed police to arrest the government officials involved in the project.

"I have ordered the police to arrest the engineer, town clerk and the contractor. They should explain this shoddy work. We cannot waste taxpayers' money this way. This is a lot of money that could have built a stronger fence. They have to reconstruct the entire fence because all the poles are very weak and shaky," Ms Kagaayi said.

She also cautioned all government workers to be accountable for all their work.

"All government workers should take responsibility to supervise the contractors. If this work was well-supervised we would not have this kind of shoddy work," she added.

Ms Dominic Baru, the regional inspectorate officer in Mukono District said the IGG’s office had taken over the matter and that they had started their investigations.

"During a meeting with the leaders in Lugazi on Tuesday, some councilors raised a concern of a fence of Najjembe Health Center III which was constructed but fell down within two months because of shoddy work. We took over the matter and indeed we have found out that the fence is shaky which a clear indication of shoddy work. Our investigations have started," Ms Baru said.

Ms. Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson said they had summoned the concerned government officials.

"We summoned the engineer and he has already appeared at the police. We are also going to summon three other people who I won’t mention their names because it might jeopardize our investigations,” she said.

Mr Daniel Kamya, the Lugazi Municipality engineer confirmed being summoned adding that the contractor will have to reconstruct the fence.