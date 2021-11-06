Buikwe officials in trouble over collapsed Shs159m new hospital fence

Buikwe RDC, Ms Jane Frances Kagaayi inspecting the newly constructed Najjembe Health Centre III fence which collapsed just two months after it was constructed. Photos/ Derick Kissa 

By  Derick Kissa

What you need to know:

  • Ms Jane Frances Kagaayi, the Buikwe RDC halted further construction at the site describing it as substandard and a wastage of taxpayers’ money. She directed police to arrest the government officials involved in the project.
  • Mr Daniel Kamya, the Lugazi Municipality engineer confirmed being summoned adding that the contractor will have to reconstruct the fence.

Detectives in Buikwe District have summoned four government officials, including the Lugazi Municipality engineer and the town clerk, for questioning after a new fence that cost government Shs159 million at Najjembe Health Centre III collapsed just two months after it was constructed.

