Buikwe to host Africa’s first women-led industrial park

An industrial park dedicated to empowering women in processing activities was officially commissioned in Buikwe District on August 18.

The hub, situated on a two-acre piece of land donated by MMP Investors, is designed to strengthen women-led enterprises in value addition and agro-processing. It is spearheaded by African Women in Processing (AWiP), a program under the African Union that seeks to increase women’s participation in the industrial and manufacturing sectors across Africa.

The launch of the Buikwe hub marks a significant milestone in advancing grassroots economic empowerment for women.

The AWiP President, Ms Elizabeth Kasenene, revealed that the Buikwe Women Industrial Park is the first of its kind in Africa and will serve as a model for other nations.

“This will serve as a pilot project for all nations across Africa,” Ms Kasenene said. “Its launch symbolizes inclusiveness in industrialization.”

She noted that construction of the multi-billion shilling Ladies Industrial Park began on Monday, with the first processing factory expected to be completed within six months. The area will host eight processing factories, with chili production equipment to be installed first due to high demand.

Ms Kasenene disclosed that Covec, a Chinese company, has committed to buying 200 metric tonnes of chili every month. The company is also donating equipment for setting up the factory, with costs to be recovered from the value of chili supplied. She added that DFCU Bank and RentCo have offered to finance the construction through flexible loan packages without bureaucratic delays.

According to Ms Kasenene, the women-led industries will focus on food processing, edible products, and textile manufacturing.

During the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, August 18, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr Thomas Tayebwa pledged to explore ways of securing tax holidays for the upcoming industries. Representing the First Lady at the event, Mr Tayebwa noted that the industrial hub is part of a broader women’s industrialization initiative aimed at economic empowerment.

“I will meet with the relevant officials at URA to discuss the possibility of tax exemptions for you. I appeal to women with skills in processing to step forward and take advantage of these platforms to engage in value addition, which brings higher returns for their products,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa further challenged women with production skills to seize the opportunities presented by the female-led industries to showcase their talents. He also pledged government support for the establishment of the industrial park, while urging collective effort from stakeholders.

Ms Milly Babirye Babalanda, the Minister for Presidency, said the President’s capable leadership is yielding tangible results, as demonstrated by the creation of Africa’s first women’s industrial park.

She added that such initiatives not only help women transform their households but also make meaningful contributions to national growth.

