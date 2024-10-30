Builder arrested over defiling 4-year-old Bukedea girl

Police in in Bukedea district have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 4-year-old-child.

Police identified the suspect as Abadiya Enau, a resident of Soroti City.

Bukedea District Police Commander Richard Asiimwe said the suspect was detained at the central police station on Tuesday evening.

“We have this person in our cells and the victim was subjected to medical checkup waiting for a medical report,” he confirmed.

According to Asiimwe, the suspec was arrested from Kide Village in Bukedea Town Council, following an incident in which police fired live bullets and teargas to disperse angry residents.

Betty Choma said they were busy sorting rice from the industrial area while their kids were playing, but they were shocked to hear her daughter girl crying in an incomplete building.

“We reached inside the building only to find that Enau was on top of the girl and the girl was crying, we made alarm, and he took off,” she said.

According to sources, Enau came to Bukedea as a builder.

Juma Akol, the Kide ward parish intelligence officer (PIO) said that when police were notified, they swung into action and the suspect was arrested on.