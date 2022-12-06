Builders want ban on steel- timber construction method lifted

The United Steel Builders Association (USBA), an body of builders, have called for the lifting of the ban on the use of the steel-timber-concrete construction method.

The call was made following a meeting with the National Building Review Board (NBRB) last week aimed at forging a way forward in the application of the method across the country.

“This method has been around for about 20 years, and there are so many buildings which were constructed using it that are still standing,” Mr Francis Sentamu, the USBA chairperson, said.

“The method banned is not what we do. Our innovative building design also uses timber but it is safe, and that is why we came here to show them our design and that it is feasible so that we can have an understanding which will eventually help us resume work,” he added.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Dalton Semaganda, the USBA vice chairperson, who said there were many people who have come up with innovations that are replicated in other countries.

“We are looking at importing less and using more of Ugandan product in order to make sure that we get something that is recommendable,” Mr Semaganda said, adding that based on what was discussed in the meeting, there is hope that the ban will be lifted.

Call for guidelines

He said there would be a series of meetings with NBRB so that there are standards to guide the use of this method.

In September, the Works and Transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, halted the use of steel-timber-concrete in construction, citing structural safety risks.

Under this method, the builders combine timber and concrete to lay a slab, which is different from the use of steel and concrete.

The method was banned based on a viability study that was carried out in 2020.

The study revealed that there is an inadequate skilled work force to handle structural steel structures in terms of design, erection and construction supervision.