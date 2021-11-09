Building collapses on casual worker at Nytil factory

A 25-year old casual worker at Nytil factory in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District has died after an old building he had been hired to tear down collapsed on him.

Police have identified the deceased as Sanday Buni, a resident of UEB Village in Njeru central division.

A woman reacts after her relative died in a buidling collapse at Nytil factory in Njeru, Buikwe district.

ASP Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson said Buni’s father who is also a worker at the factory fainted after learning about his son’s death and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

"It is true, there has been an industrial accident and Mr Sanday Buni, a casual worker, died while on duty. A building collapsed on him and he died. He was taken to Jinja referral hospital mortuary for postmortem. However, his Father who is also a worker in the factory fainted after knowing that his son had died and he was also rushed to Jinja referral hospital for treatment," ASP Butoto told this reporter on Tuesday.

Ms Jennifer Aletiru, one of the relatives of the deceased, appealed to Nytil management to help with the burial expenses since he died in their premises.

A police patrol truck pictured leaving Nytil factory with the body of the casual worker who died in the buidling collapse

"The police just brought the body and dumped it here in the mortuary. We come from Arua and we do not have money to travel to Arua, we need Nytil to support us because this boy has died while working for them," Ms Aletiru said.