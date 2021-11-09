Building collapses on casual worker at Nytil factory

A security guard at Nytil factory pictured ordering one of the grieving relatives of Sunday Buni, a casual worker who died in a building collapse at the factory, to leave the premises. PHOTOS/ DERICK KISSA

By  Derick Kissa

A 25-year old casual worker at Nytil factory in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District has died after an old building he had been hired to tear down collapsed on him.

