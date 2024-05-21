Building to give Jinja facelift

Residents of Jinja City are waiting with excitement for what will be the tallest tower.

Residents reckon the building on Lubas Road, upon completion, will change the face of the Jinja City, provide office space, and create employment opportunities, among other amenities.

Mr Aggrey Mugisha, the site engineer, said the building, whose construction commenced in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2026, will have 14 floors. It is currently on the 11th floor.

“It is a commercial building that will have office space from the ground floor to the second floor, while the rest of the floors will be residential apartments,” Mr Mugisha said in an interview at the weekend. He was, however, tightlipped on the cost and ownership of the building, saying “it is for a family whose identity I am not authorised to disclose.”

The Jinja City Mayor, Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo, said investors and some individuals, from both within and abroad, have erected multi-purpose buildings which he said are going to change the city’s status as they will attract businesses that require workers .

“I encourage the people of Jinja City to start appreciating the office of the city planner to have their building structures approved by the department for support,” Mr Kasolo said, adding that they have moved from the old tradition of building without involving city planners.

He added that with the rehabilitation of some major roads in the city, more businesses and companies are going to sprout.

Mr Ibra Kasajja, a boda boda rider on the same road, said the structure will beautify Jinja City and also encourage those who want to build commercial structures to do the same.

