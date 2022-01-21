Bujjingo in court today over marriage

The police have issued criminal summons against Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International and his new lover, Suzan Makula.

The duo is to appear before Entebbe Chief Magistrates Court today and respond to criminal charges of allegedly entering into a second marriage when he is still married to his first wife.

The spokesperson of the police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate, Mr Charles Twiine, said there are three charges slapped against Pastor Bujjingo including bigamy.

“Pastor Bujjingo and Suzan Makula have been charged for entering a void marriage, bigamy. The two have been served with criminal summons through their lawyers, ordering them to appear before Entebbe Court on January 21,”Mr Twiine said yesterday.

Adding: “We hope Bujjingo, being a senior citizen, will respect the criminal summons and appear before court tomorrow (today). We look forward to the prosecution.”

Mr Twiine said the summons arose from a complaint filed by his first wife, Ms Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo, accusing Bujjingo of entering a second marriage when he was still married to her.

Investigations

“As police, we commenced investigations and the evidence we got including expert opinions, was sufficient to warrant his prosecution. We took the file to the DPP who agreed that the evidence so far collected would warrant prosecution of Bujjingo. The file was sanctioned and they are to take plea tomorrow (today),” Mr Twiine said.

This follows a January 13 letter by the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) confirming that there exists a marriage between Pastor Bujjingo and his first wife, Teddy.

URSB’s letter was in response to city lawyer, Hassan Male Mabirizi’s request to provide evidence after he instituted private proceedings against Pastor Bujjingo and his new lover.

“The search was conducted on the marriage registers and results confirmed that pastor Aloysious Bujjingo and Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo’s marriage was soleminised on the December 20 at Victory Christian Center, Ndeeba, under vide certificate number 376,” the letter reads in part.

In a related development, Mr Mabirizi has asked the court not to release Pastor Bujjingo on bail when he turns up to plead to the charges slapped against him.