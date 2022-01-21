Bujjingo in court today over marriage

Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International is accused of having a customary marriage with his new lover, Ms Suzan Makula Nantaba, yet he is still married to his first wife, Ms Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo.

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • In a related development, Mr Mabirizi has asked the court not to release Pastor Bujjingo on bail when he turns up to plead to the charges slapped against him. 

The police have issued criminal summons against Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International and his new lover, Suzan Makula.

